State Senator declares candidacy for Congress in upcoming special election for Stefanik’s seat | WRVO Public Media

New York State Senator Dan Stec has announced his candidacy for the upcoming special election in New York’s 21st Congressional District next year.

During an interview with WWNY-TV, the Republican from Queensbury expressed that his name recognition in the 21st district could greatly advantage Republicans aiming to retain the seat. He further emphasized that his state senate district falls entirely within the boundaries of the 21st district.

“I believe that I am the most electable candidate,” asserted Stec confidently. “If our main concern is securing the seat and maintaining the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, it is essential to field a candidate with the highest chances of winning. When it comes to evaluating the numbers and the extent of the district I already represent, no one else can match my expertise.”

Stec expressed his readiness to represent the North Country at the national level.

“In the final analysis, it boils down to representing the district. Throughout my 12-year tenure in Albany, I have firsthand experience in shouldering the responsibility of representing and addressing the district’s needs,” he asserted. “Given my track record in Albany, I am confident that I can effectively carry out this duty in Washington.”

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, another Republican, has also announced his intention to run as his party’s candidate in the upcoming special election.

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from the North Country to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations. Once confirmed, she will be required to step down from her position in Congress.

A number of Democrats have also thrown their hats into the ring. Blake Gendebien, a dairy farmer from St. Lawrence County, recently announced his campaign. Meanwhile, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Steven Holden is seriously contemplating a run. Additionally, Paula Collins, who ran against Stefanik in November, has also shown interest in running again.

