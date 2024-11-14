Retired Army Command Sergeant Major from Blythewood named as South Carolina Veteran of the Year

Robert L. Clark, a retired Army Command Sergeant Major from the Blythewood area, received the South Carolina Veteran of the Year award Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs announces the award annually to acknowledge outstanding achievements made by area veterans.

According to the SCDVA, CSM Clark served for over 32 years on active duty in the United States Army after graduating from One Station Unit Training in Oklahoma as an artillery crewman.

Clark, according to authorities, has been a community leader, having served as Commander of the South Carolina Department of Disabled Veterans of America and working with the Columbia Branch NAACP Armed Forces and Veteran Affairs Committee, the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs Palmetto Pathfinder Program, the South Carolina Democratic Party Veterans Council, and other groups.

The Dorn VA Auditorium on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia hosted the award presentation on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Todd McCaffrey, SCDVA Secretary, and Oscar Rodriguez, Dorn VA Medical Center Interim Director, were in attendance.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.

Reference Article