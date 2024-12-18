Rare Kennedy Half Dollars: 5 Coins That Could Be Worth A Fortune

The Kennedy half dollar was introduced in 1964, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963. Plans for the coin were fast-tracked as a way to honor the late president, and the public’s response was overwhelming. When the coin was released, eager collectors lined up outside the Treasury Department, creating a demand that has lasted decades.

The 5 Most Valuable Kennedy Half Dollars

While many Kennedy half dollars are still in circulation, a select few have become prized collector’s items. Here are some of the most valuable examples:

1. 1964 SMS Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1964 Special Mint Set (SMS) Kennedy half dollar stands out as one of the most sought-after coins in the series. These coins are not standard proofs or circulation strikes but were specially made with exceptionally clear details and pristine surfaces. Only a few of these rare coins exist today, making them extremely valuable. One of these coins sold for a staggering $156,000.

2. 1964 Kennedy Half Dollar – Regular Strike

Even the standard 1964 Kennedy half dollar can be worth a lot, especially in uncirculated condition. As the first year of production, these coins were made with 90% silver. Many were melted down for their silver content, leaving uncirculated examples particularly rare. A pristine example sold for $57,600, while even lower-grade coins have a melt value of at least $8.64 due to their silver content.

3. 1967 SMS Kennedy Half Dollar

By 1967, the Kennedy half dollar contained only 40% silver, but that didn’t diminish its collector appeal. Special Mint Set (SMS) examples from this year are highly valued for their superior quality and rarity. An uncirculated specimen fetched $31,200 at auction, proving that even later years can hold significant value.

4. 1980-P Kennedy Half Dollar Overstruck on Susan B. Anthony Dollar

Minting errors often add tremendous value to coins, and the 1980-P Kennedy half dollar is no exception. In this rare case, the coin was struck on top of a 1979 Susan B. Anthony dollar, creating a unique overstrike. This error coin sold for $22,325, showcasing the high demand for unusual minting mistakes.

5. 1968-S Proof Kennedy Half Dollar

Proof coins are specially made for collectors, featuring sharp details and a mirror-like finish. The 1968-S proof Kennedy half dollar is one such example that commands high prices in pristine condition. One of these coins sold for $21,600, making it a valuable addition to any collection.

How Silver Content Impacts Value

The presence of silver significantly enhances the value of Kennedy half dollars. Here’s a quick breakdown of their silver content by year:

1964: 90% silver

1965-1970: 40% silver

1971-present: No silver

Coins with higher silver content are inherently more valuable due to their melt value. For example, a 1964 Kennedy half dollar has a melt value of around $8.64 based solely on its silver content.

What to Look for in a Valuable Kennedy Half Dollar

If you’re hunting for a rare Kennedy half dollar, here are the key factors to consider:

Condition

Coins in uncirculated or pristine condition are always more valuable than those with wear and tear. Carefully stored coins that retain their original luster fetch the highest prices.

Minting Errors

Unique minting errors, such as doubled letters or numbers, odd colors, or overstrikes, can make a coin exceptionally rare and valuable.

Coins minted before 1970, especially those from 1964, are generally more valuable due to their higher silver content and historical significance.

Matte Finish Coins

Special matte-finish coins, like the 1998-S Kennedy half dollar, are highly collectible. Only 62,000 of these were made, making them a rare find.

Special Mint Sets (SMS) and Proof Coins

SMS and proof coins, known for their superior quality, often command higher prices than regular circulation coins. These coins are usually stored in special cases, preserving their condition.

Conclusion

The Kennedy half dollar is more than just a piece of American history; it’s a potential treasure trove for collectors. While many are worth their face value, certain examples, like the 1964 SMS or the 1980-P overstrike, have sold for thousands. Whether you’re a seasoned numismatist or a curious beginner, keep an eye out for these rare and valuable coins—they could turn your pocket change into a small fortune!

