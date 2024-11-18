Rare £2 Shakespeare Coin on eBay Listed for £10,000

A rare £2 coin featuring the legacy of William Shakespeare is currently being sold on eBay for an extraordinary price of £10,000—5,000 times its face value. This collector’s item, which holds both historical and literary significance, is a must-see for numismatists and Shakespeare enthusiasts alike.

A Tribute to Shakespeare’s Legacy

The coin, released by The Royal Mint in 2016, was part of a limited series celebrating William Shakespeare, one of the world’s most influential writers. In a unique move, The Royal Mint issued three £2 coins to honor Shakespeare’s extensive contributions to literature—marking 400 years since his death. This particular coin is a nod to Shakespeare’s play Hamlet, featuring a crown and dagger, key symbols from the tragedy, along with Shakespeare’s name emblazoned on the face.

Design and Symbolism

The design of the coin is the work of renowned artist John Bergdahl, who carefully crafted each design to reflect different aspects of Shakespeare’s work. For this coin, the crown and dagger are central, symbolizing the themes of power and betrayal that dominate Hamlet. On the reverse side, the coin features the familiar portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, as per UK coinage tradition.

This coin, along with the other two in the series, pays homage to the range of Shakespeare’s famous works, from his comedies to his tragedies and historical plays. Each coin serves as a tribute to Shakespeare’s enduring influence on literature and culture.

Why the High Price Tag?

The £10,000 price tag on this particular coin may seem steep for a £2 coin, but it is not uncommon for rare and limited-edition coins to fetch such prices on the collectors’ market. Coins featuring significant cultural icons or events, especially those with limited mintage or design variations, often increase in value over time. The listing on eBay, priced at £10,000 with an additional delivery fee of £8.95, highlights the demand for rare pieces like this one.

Collectors are particularly drawn to coins that feature historically important figures like Shakespeare, whose legacy continues to shape the world of literature and education. The 2016 Shakespeare coins are now seen as rare treasures that will only grow in value as time passes.

Availability and Location

The rare £2 coin is currently located in Witney, and interested buyers can view the listing on eBay. While £10,000 is an eye-watering price, collectors are willing to pay a premium for items that offer both historical and cultural value. It is not just a coin but a piece of literary history, making it a highly coveted item for those who appreciate Shakespeare’s works.

Conclusion

The sale of this rare £2 Shakespeare coin for £10,000 serves as a reminder of the enduring power of Shakespeare’s legacy. As an official commemoration by The Royal Mint, it’s no surprise that these coins have become a valuable item in the world of numismatics. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a Shakespeare fan, this coin offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of literary history—at a very steep price.

