These 2 Rare Washington Quarters Could Be Worth Up to $140,000 – Find Out If You Have One

Washington Quarters are a significant part of American coinage, with many variations in terms of year, mint, and condition. Among these, the 1932-D and 1932-S Washington Quarters are particularly coveted by collectors due to their rarity and value. In this article, we’ll explore the fascinating history and worth of these two rare quarters, along with their unique characteristics and why they remain highly sought after.

The Significance of the 1932 Washington Quarters

The Washington Quarter, designed by John Flanagan, was first minted in 1932 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of George Washington’s birth. The coin features a left-facing profile of Washington, with the reverse depicting an eagle. However, not all Washington Quarters are created equal. The 1932-dated quarters, especially those minted in Denver (1932-D) and San Francisco (1932-S), are known for their scarcity and are highly prized among numismatists.

The 1932-D Washington Quarter: Rarest and Most Valuable

The 1932-D Washington Quarter is considered the rarest and most valuable among the 1932 series. Minted in Denver with a total mintage of just 436,800 coins, this quarter is in high demand among collectors. Its rarity is compounded by the fact that it was produced during the Great Depression when coin circulation was limited, making it more difficult to find in excellent condition today.

In 2020, a 1932-D Washington Quarter in mint state MS66 fetched a remarkable $143,750 at auction. This sale set a significant auction record for the coin, highlighting its high value and desirability. Collectors have been in pursuit of these rare quarters for over 60 years, further elevating its status in the numismatic community.

The 1932-S Washington Quarter: Valuable but Less Rare

While the 1932-D holds the crown for rarity and price, the 1932-S Washington Quarter is also a valuable coin. With a mintage of just 408,000 coins, the 1932-S is not as rare as the 1932-D, but it is still a sought-after collector’s item. A coin from San Francisco in mint state MS66 was valued at $45,000 in 2020, demonstrating its worth even though it doesn’t reach the same heights as the 1932-D.

Grading and Prices for 1932-D and 1932-S Quarters

The condition of a coin plays a significant role in determining its value. Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS) grades coins on a scale from 1 to 70, with MS65 being considered an excellent quality. For the 1932-D Washington Quarter, there are around 100 coins graded MS65 by PCGS. Coins in this grade are worth about $12,000. However, the scarcity of these coins in higher grades like MS66 can push their value to even greater heights, as demonstrated by the $143,750 auction record.

In contrast, the 1932-S Washington Quarter, while valuable, is more common in higher grades. With around 200 coins graded MS65, the value of a 1932-S in this condition is approximately $3,000. While this is still a substantial amount, it pales in comparison to the value of the 1932-D.

Minting Errors and Their Impact on Value

In addition to rarity and condition, minting errors can significantly affect the value of a coin. Washington Quarters with minting errors—such as missing or incorrect mint marks—can be worth much more than their regular counterparts. These errors are often seen as highly collectible, and the price can soar depending on the nature of the mistake.

How to Profit from Your 1932-D or 1932-S Washington Quarter

If you own a 1932-D or 1932-S Washington Quarter, you may be sitting on a valuable asset. A coin in excellent condition can fetch thousands of dollars, especially if it is professionally graded and authenticated. Whether you are a collector looking to sell or simply curious about the value of your coins, the 1932-D and 1932-S Washington Quarters are excellent examples of the kind of rare treasures that can bring significant returns in the numismatic market.

Conclusion

The 1932-D and 1932-S Washington Quarters stand out as some of the most valuable and desirable coins in American numismatics. Whether it’s the rare Denver-minted 1932-D, which can command prices up to $143,750, or the slightly less rare San Francisco 1932-S, worth around $3,000 in mint state MS65, both coins are prized by collectors. Their historical significance, low mintage numbers, and enduring demand ensure that these quarters will continue to hold their value for generations to come. If you are fortunate enough to possess one of these rare coins, you might just have a small fortune in your hands.

