Previously sought New Hampshire man condemned for crimes against a child in Massachusetts

Gjon Gjegji, 56, of Pelham, New Hampshire, and formerly of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison for child rape on Wednesday in Salem Superior Court. On September 27, a jury convicted Gjegji of three counts of rape by a minor (aggravated by age difference) and three counts of rape with force. The indictments, returned in March 2022, were the result of offenses committed in 2007.

“We truly admire the strength and courage demonstrated by the victim in this case throughout the court process,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The Hon. Camille F. Sarrouf, Jr. presided over the case. Attorney William Sullivan represented Gjegji. Gjegji will serve three years of probation after completing his state jail sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Bellavia represented the Commonwealth in the case, while Amy Snow acted as a victim/witness advocate. The Haverhill Police Department’s Penny Portalla led the investigation.

