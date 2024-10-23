Possible Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected in Portions of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Good morning everyone! Today in the Northeast, we’re going to enjoy another day of warm weather before a cooling trend sets in. The coastal plain will experience temperatures near 80 degrees, thanks to the abundance of sunshine and light winds. However, after today, we can expect a shift towards cooler temperatures in the 70s. By Thursday, much cooler air will start to filter in, bringing temperatures in the 60s. This cool trend will continue until Sunday when we can expect widespread temperatures in the 50s, and possibly even some 40s in the higher elevations. As a result, we need to be prepared for frost and freeze concerns during the overnight hours.

We are closely monitoring the tropical energy in New England to determine if it will enhance an approaching front as it moves out to sea. If this happens, there is a possibility of experiencing squally tropical showers and thunderstorms in Southeast New England on Thursday. We will be keeping a close eye on this situation for Rhode Island and extreme southeast Massachusetts, as there may be scattered gusty showers and thunderstorms.

Florida is currently experiencing scattered gusty showers. Although they are widely scattered, there are heavier brief rain showers mixed in with a few rumbles of thunder along the east coast. The consistent onshore flow is also causing problems with rough surf, enhanced tides, and minor coastal flooding.

Across areas of Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, severe weather was caused by the low pressure system observed in Kansas yesterday. Although it has weakened, we are currently witnessing heavy showers and thunderstorms moving out of Iowa and into Wisconsin. Additionally, there is a narrow band of gusty showers and thunderstorms in central Illinois. It is important to note that not everyone will experience this rainfall, which is concerning due to the dry conditions and strong winds, increasing the risk of fires.

Here is your local NYC Metro Forecast –

Expect plenty of sunshine today, accompanied by temperatures reaching near 80 degrees or low 80s. Tomorrow promises to be another mild day with temperatures ranging from 75 to 80 degrees, along with ample sunshine.

Thursday will bring cooler air along with a pleasant breeze and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 60’s. The following day, Friday, will continue with sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid 60’s.

On Saturday, we will continue to enjoy temperatures in the 60s. However, on Sunday, the weather will cool down slightly, with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

