Police: Savage Killer Captured In Mexico After Tiktok Video Helps Reveal His Location

In 2021, a man who fatally shot his estranged girlfriend in front of her two children at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida, has been apprehended in Mexico. The arrest came after a TikTok video surfaced, leading someone to report his location to the authorities.

St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Hollaway made an announcement that they have finally apprehended Benjamin Robert Williams, also known as “Bambi”, after an exhaustive search of three and a half years. Williams has been placed in the Pinellas County Jail.

Police have charged the suspect, a 41-year-old individual, with first-degree murder as well as two counts of child abuse.

“Thanks to the dedication of St. Petersburg Police detectives and the invaluable support of the U.S. Marshals and the ATF, a dangerous criminal was captured, bringing justice to the victim’s family,” Holloway said. “While nothing can restore the life of a beloved daughter and mother to two young children, we hope this offers them some long-overdue peace and closure.”

On July 31, 2021, the police claim that Williams persuaded his estranged girlfriend, Joana Peca, to meet him at a cemetery on 60th Street North in St. Petersburg. He wanted to see his infant son.

When she arrived, Peca sat in the van, cradling their kid. Williams then allegedly shot Peca several times in the face before killing her, according to authorities. When the incident occurred, Peca’s other child was in the backseat of the vehicle, and neither child suffered any physical injuries.

According to department spokesman Sandra Bentil, officers arrived at the site at 5:30 p.m. that evening and discovered Peca deceased inside her car.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Williams after the incident. Additionally, investigators from multiple agencies were able to provide a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest.

In 2022, Williams appeared on the show “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” but despite this exposure, he managed to evade capture.

Last week, an individual came across a TikTok post that featured a shared local news story about a shooting incident. The post included a video, and above it, the user wrote, “Manhunt underway for the man who tragically took the life of his girlfriend while holding their 4-month-old baby.”

After watching the video, the person contacted the St. Petersburg Police Department with information that Williams was living in Mexico.

Investigators called the US Marshals Service, who were able to apprehend Williams and return him to the United States.

The Pinellas County Jail in Miami picked him up and is currently holding him without bond.

According to jail records, Williams has been arrested in Pinellas County around 40 times since 2007. He has previously faced charges for narcotics possession, tampering with evidence, aggravated violence, armed robbery, grand theft, and resisting arrest.

