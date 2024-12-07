Police In Georgia Are Looking For A Vehicle Following A Deadly Hit-and-run collision

Police in Georgia are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision.

According to the Douglasville Police Department, a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday between 6 and 6:45 a.m.

It occurred near mile marker 33.7 on the shoulder of I-20 East in Douglasville.

According to police, the truck seems to be a 2007-2011 Chevy Silverado with front-end damage.

If you have any information, please contact Douglasville Police Department J. Stager at 678-293-1761 or C. Heller at 678-293-1835.

