Pennsylvania Man Suspected In Georgia Armed Robbery Arrested In Iredell County following Interstate Chase

A Pennsylvania man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Georgia was caught following a police chase on Interstate 77, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit ended when a deflated tire forced the suspect, 45-year-old Patrick Terrell Brown of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to stop his vehicle.

Shortly after the alleged robbery in north Georgia, law enforcement investigators noticed Brown’s vehicle entering Iredell County. According to WCNC, officials sought to conduct a traffic stop, but Brown refused, resulting in a chase on I-77.

Brown reportedly tried to flee on foot after the vehicle’s tire went flat, but the deputy apprehended him. “Before deputies reached the vehicle, the driver exited through a window and attempted to flee on foot,” according to a release obtained by Statesville.com. Cash thought to be linked to the Georgia heist was discovered inside Brown’s vehicle.

Brown is now facing several counts, including criminal fleeing to evade arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving. Statesville.com, citing the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, charges Brown with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor fail to heed light or siren, misdemeanor speeding of 104 mph in a 70-mph zone, misdemeanor reckless driving with wanton disregard, and misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstruct. Iredell County investigators are holding him on a $75,000 bond and anticipate his extradition to Georgia to face armed robbery charges.

Details about the original armed robbery in Georgia remain scarce, but Brown’s quick arrest demonstrates law enforcement’s cooperation efforts across state lines. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has not offered any other information on Brown’s potential court date or the crime. QCNews obtained information from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office that revealed the theft of an undisclosed amount of cash in connection with the armed robbery in North Georgia.

