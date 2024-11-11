Pennsylvania Battling Massive Wildfires, Residents at Risk as Firefighters Work to Control Blaze

Blue Mountain Fire, Northampton County: This major wildfire erupted near the Lehigh Gap and scorched approximately 600 acres. As of Nov. 7, officials reported that the fire was 100% contained, preventing further spread. Crews worked tirelessly to secure the area and protect surrounding communities.



In a press release about the fire, Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his thoughts and concerns.

“Thank you to all of our first responders who worked around the clock to battle the Blue Mountain wildfires over the past week.They ran towards danger to keep their fellow Pennsylvanians safe. They have our backs and I promise to have theirs.”

Mosier’s Knob Fire, Monroe County: First reported on Nov. 1, this wildfire has burned around 20 acres. The current containment status is yet to be confirmed, with firefighters continuing their efforts to control the blaze. Gap Fire, Northampton County: Identified on Nov. 2, the Gap Fire has charred roughly 577 acres and remains 58% contained. Firefighters have been working diligently to increase containment and minimize risk to nearby residents.



Corls Road Fire, Franklin County: This fire, discovered on Nov. 1, impacted approximately 191 acres. Fortunately, it has been fully contained, providing relief to residents and emergency responders.



Multiple counties in Pennsylvania have implemented burn bans to prevent further incidents due to dry conditions and elevated fire risks. Brush fires have been fought in various areas throughout the state.

To stay updated on the current locations of wildfires and the air quality, residents can refer to the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map.

Staying informed through local news outlets and following guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is essential to ensure safety during this time of increased wildfire activity.

