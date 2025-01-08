Oprah Winfrey reveals that Tyler Perry has been providing support for abused Turpin children

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has been providing support for the Turpin children, according to Oprah Winfrey, who mentioned this during an award show in Beverly Hills.

Some of the children had previously endured abuse in a foster home after being rescued from extremely tormenting conditions in their parents’ home in Perris.

During the Paley Honors Fall Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 4, Oprah Winfrey shared a surprising update about Perry and the children, as reported by the magazine. Perry, who was being honored for his accomplishments in media at the event, was the subject of Winfrey’s revelation.

During her speech, Oprah Winfrey mentioned the Turpin children, recalling the horrific story of their abuse and confinement at the hands of their parents. She specifically referenced the primetime special conducted by Diane Sawyer, which shed light on the unimaginable torture these children endured. Winfrey reminded the audience of the courageous escape made by one of the daughters, who managed to flee through a window and seek help from a neighbor.

“Tyler Perry’s caring gesture towards those children has been a well-kept secret until now,” she revealed. “He has been providing them with not just financial assistance, but also the much-needed psychological and emotional support to help them thrive and move forward in life.”

There is a lack of information regarding the specific details, and Perry has not made any public statements regarding his involvement in the care of these children.

In October, Marcelino Olguin, a 65-year-old man, received a seven-year prison sentence for the abuse he inflicted on the Turpin children under his care in his home.

The Turpin children, whose ages ranged from 2 to 29, were rescued from their parents’ home after their 17-year-old sister escaped and called 911. A report revealed that the social service system failed to protect them. As a result, six of the children were eventually placed with the Olguins.

During the recent gala held in Beverly Hills, Oprah Winfrey praised Perry’s philanthropic efforts, referring to him as the “quiet Good Samaritan” who acts as a fixer and healer.

“He may not seek attention for his acts of charity, but they are significant,” she revealed. “While many people simply lament over the news, Tyler takes a different approach; he asks himself, ‘How can I contribute to positive change?'”

