New Mexico’s SNAP Program Update: Key Changes to Eligibility Starting January 2025

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), provides essential food assistance to millions of Americans struggling with food insecurity. While SNAP is a federal program, individual states manage the distribution of benefits. Starting January 1, 2025, significant changes to SNAP eligibility requirements will take effect in New Mexico, impacting certain beneficiaries.

Understanding SNAP Benefits

SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, are distributed monthly through an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. This card can be used to purchase food at approved retailers, including supermarkets, convenience stores, and farmers’ markets. The program aims to help individuals and families afford nutritious food, reducing the burden of food insecurity.

New SNAP Requirements in New Mexico

Beginning in 2025, New Mexico will implement updated eligibility requirements for certain able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD). These changes are designed to encourage employment and skill-building, reducing long-term dependency on SNAP benefits. Under the new rules, ABAWD recipients must meet at least one of the following conditions to maintain eligibility beyond three months:

Work at least 80 hours per month

Participate in an Employment and Training (E&T) program for at least 80 hours per month

Combine work and E&T hours to meet the 80-hour requirement

For example, a recipient could work 40 hours and volunteer for 40 hours in an E&T program to satisfy the monthly requirement.

Counties Affected by the Changes

The updated eligibility rules apply to ABAWD individuals in several key regions across New Mexico, including Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Eddy, and Los Alamos counties. Smaller communities such as San Ildefonso, Pojoaque, Santa Clara, and Laguna are also included.

Exceptions to the New Rules

Not all SNAP recipients are subject to the new employment and training requirements. Exemptions include:

Individuals over the age of 60

Pregnant individuals

Persons with disabilities that prevent them from working

Caregivers responsible for a dependent child at home

Supporting Beneficiaries Through the Transition

To ease the transition, the New Mexico Health Care Authority will notify affected recipients via mail. Notifications will include detailed information about the new requirements and resources for meeting them. Beneficiaries are encouraged to explore available E&T programs, which offer valuable opportunities to develop skills and increase employability.

Where to Get More Information

For questions or additional support, SNAP recipients can visit the New Mexico E&T SNAP Program website or contact the state’s customer service center at 1-800-283-4465. Assistance is available Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Conclusion

The updated SNAP requirements in New Mexico aim to empower beneficiaries by fostering employment and skill development while maintaining a safety net for those unable to work. As the January 1, 2025, implementation date approaches, affected individuals are encouraged to understand the new rules and take proactive steps to comply with the updated guidelines.

