SNAP (Food Stamps) 2025 COLA: payment Update for November with Benefits Ranging from $1,756 to $3,516

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides vital financial assistance to millions of Americans to help them purchase nutritious food. As we approach November 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released the SNAP payment schedule, outlining when beneficiaries can expect their funds. This article delves into the payment schedule, the impact of the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, and details about payment amounts.
Overview of the 2025 COLA Increase
Effective October 1, 2024, the 2025 COLA increase will keep SNAP benefit amounts unchanged until September 30, 2025. This means that the maximum benefits that recipients have come to rely on will remain stable for the next year. The COLA is a crucial adjustment aimed at ensuring that the purchasing power of SNAP benefits keeps pace with inflation.
Payment Schedule for November 2024
Most states have already issued SNAP payments for October, with many beneficiaries receiving their funds on EBT cards. However, some states will continue processing payments through the end of October, including Florida and Texas, which will make payments until October 28.
State-Specific Payment Dates
The payment schedule for November varies significantly across states. Some states, like Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota, will issue all SNAP payments on November 1, 2024. Meanwhile, others will have staggered payment dates. For example, South Dakota will not start its payments until November 10 and will only have that one payment date.
Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the payment dates for all states:
Alabama: November 4 through 23
Alaska: November 1
Arizona: November 1 through 13
Arkansas: November 4 through 13
California: November 1 through 10
Colorado: November 1 through 10
Connecticut: November 1 through 3
Delaware: November 2 through 23
Florida: November 1 through 28
Georgia: November 5 through 23
Hawaii: November 3 through 5
Idaho: November 1 through 10
Illinois: November 1 through 10
Indiana: November 5 through 23
Iowa: November 1 through 10
Kansas: November 1 through 10
Kentucky: November 1 through 19
Louisiana: November 1 through 23
Maine: November 10 through 14
Maryland: November 4 through 23
Massachusetts: November 1 through 14
Michigan: November 3 through 21
Minnesota: November 4 through 13
Mississippi: November 4 through 21
Missouri: November 1 through 22
Montana: November 2 through 6
Nebraska: November 1 through 5
Nevada: November 1 through 10
New Hampshire: November 5
New Jersey: November 1 through 5
New Mexico: November 1 through 20
New York: November 1 through 9
North Carolina: November 3 through 21
North Dakota: November 1
Ohio: November 2 through 20
Oklahoma: November 1 through 10
Oregon: November 1 through 9
Pennsylvania: Over the first ten business days
Rhode Island: November 1
South Carolina: November 1 through 10
South Dakota: November 10
Tennessee: November 1 through 20
Texas: November 1 through 28
Utah: November 5, 11, and 15
Vermont: November 1
Virginia: November 1 through 7
Washington: November 1 through 20
West Virginia: November 1 through 9
Wisconsin: November 1 through 15
Wyoming: November 1 through 4
Payments for Recipients Outside the 50 States
In addition to the states, recipients in U.S. territories and other jurisdictions have their own payment schedules:
- Guam: November 1 through 10
- Puerto Rico: November 4 through 22
- District of Columbia: November 1 through 10
- U.S. Virgin Islands: November 1
SNAP Payment Amounts
Despite the COLA adjustment, the maximum SNAP benefit amounts will remain unchanged for the 48 contiguous states until the next review. However, beneficiaries in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands can receive higher maximum amounts due to the higher cost of living in these regions.
Maximum Benefit Levels
- 48 Contiguous States:
A single person can receive up to $292.
A family of four can receive up to $975.
A family of eight can receive up to $1,756.
- Hawaii:
A single person can receive up to $517.
A family of four can receive up to $1,723.
A family of eight can receive up to $3,102.
- Alaska:
A single person can receive up to $586.
A family of four can receive up to $1,953.
A family of eight can receive up to $3,516.
These amounts reflect local economic conditions, ensuring that assistance aligns with the cost of living.
Conclusion
The November 2024 SNAP payment schedule reflects the USDA’s commitment to supporting low-income families and individuals across the nation. With the 2025 COLA increase in effect, recipients can count on stable benefit amounts as they navigate their food purchasing needs. Understanding the specific payment dates and benefit amounts is essential for beneficiaries to manage their finances effectively. As always, recipients are encouraged to stay informed about any changes to the SNAP program that may impact their benefits.