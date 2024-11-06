New Mexico Braces For Notable Snow And Gusty Winds Through Thursday—Travel Safety Notes In Place

New Mexico residents should brace themselves for a major winter storm that is expected to deliver heavy snowfall, strong winds, and bitter cold through Thursday night. This storm is predicted to have an impact on major highways such as I-25 and I-40, with conditions increasing by Wednesday night as a gusty backdoor front approaches. Commuters and travelers in the mountainous and eastern regions can expect delays and use caution on slippery roadways.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque predicts that certain areas may experience peak wind gusts of up to 45 mph, coupled with significant snowfall accumulation in higher elevations. This weather system will also cause temperatures to drop 3-15 degrees below average, impacting communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Roswell. Drivers are advised to lower their speeds and have emergency supplies readily available, especially when traveling through mountain passes affected by the storm.

Snowfall quantities are likely to vary greatly, with lower elevations receiving minor accumulations while mountainous locations may see several inches by Thursday morning. We expect the most severe snowfall overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, posing a threat to both morning and evening travels.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected to make a comeback over the weekend, bringing some much-needed relief after this week’s weather event. It is important for residents to stay informed about local forecasts and advisories as conditions continue to change. People in affected areas should remain prepared for potential power outages and reduced visibility on the roads caused by blowing snow.

