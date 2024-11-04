National Guard activated by governors of Washington and Nevada to ensure election safety

In a response to the recent destruction of ballot boxes in Portland and Vancouver, Governor Jay Inslee has taken action to ensure the safety of the upcoming 2024 Elections in Washington state. On November 1, he activated Washington National Guard members to assist in maintaining public safety. This move comes after Secretary of State Steve Hobbs condemned the destruction as an act of “terror” against the integrity of the elections. In a similar vein, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced on October 28 that he will activate a limited number of National Guard personnel to support the security of the elections in his state.

“In order to be fully prepared for any potential civil unrest surrounding the 2024 general election, I am taking steps to ensure that we can respond effectively. This includes activating the National Guard in Washington State, as described in RCW 38.08.040. Governor Inslee expressed his concerns about the potential for violence or unlawful activity and emphasized the need for readiness leading up to, on, and potentially after November 5, 2024, the date of the election.”

On October 28, a white man, aged between 30 to 40 years, set off an incendiary device in a drop box in Vancouver, Washington, causing damage or destruction to at least 494 ballots. Another ballot box in Portland, Oregon was also targeted with a similar device. The suspect, described as balding or having very short hair, is believed to be an experienced metalworker. Authorities have expressed concerns that the suspect may be planning further attacks.

The slogan “Free Gaza” adorned the incendiary devices. Surveillance footage showed the suspect driving a black or dark-colored 2001 to 2004 Volvo S-60.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that in light of the recent attack on election infrastructure and the potential for more violence and illegal activity, the Washington National Guard will be ready to assist local law enforcement and the Washington State Patrol, if necessary.

“Our state relies on these highly skilled individuals to provide essential support in safeguarding public health, safety, and welfare. They play a crucial role in protecting the vital infrastructure needed for conducting free and fair elections and in responding to any unrest associated with the upcoming 2024 general election,” emphasized Inslee.

During times of war, insurrection, rebellion, invasion, or riot, the governor is empowered by RCW 38.08.040 to mobilize the National Guard “to enforce the laws and carry out any necessary duties as determined by the governor.”

On January 6, 2021, dozens of people, some armed, stormed the grounds of the Executive Residence (Governor’s Mansion) in protest of the state’s pandemic lockdowns and the results of the 2020 General Election, in which Congress certified President Joe Biden as the winner that same day. Protesters damaged the front gate but did not enter the mansion.

The campaign rhetoric between supporters of Kamala Harris and Donald J. Trump has been intensifying, with insults and heated political debate. The Trump campaign has referred to Harris as a “communist,” implying that she is not intelligent; in contrast, the Harris campaign refers to Trump as a would-be “dictator,” “Hitler,” and his fans as “nazis.”

On October 29, during a Zoom campaign call with a Hispanic advocacy group, President Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage” in reaction to a comedian who referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” White House press officers carefully included a possessive apostrophe in the official transcript, altering the context and intention of Biden’s comments, leading to the scandal.

Republican pundits criticized Biden’s error, connecting it to 2016 Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remarks at a rally, in which she called Trump supporters “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, and Islamaphobic” for their views.

CISA has issued a warning about Russian agents initiating activities to create an environment “to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election and stoke divisions among Americans.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a statement on November 1 clarifying that Russian actors created fake videos of noncitizen Haitians voting illegally in multiple Georgia counties. Just days ago, CISA raised awareness about Russian election influence by debunking a video circulating on social media that allegedly represented a person ripping up ballots in Pennsylvania.

CISA also reported that Russian influence agents created a video falsely accusing a Democratic presidential candidate of accepting a bribe from a US musician.

