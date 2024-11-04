Man accused of temple thefts deported after facing multiple charges

WCCO has learned of the deportation of one of the men who would have faced serious charges in a series of Hindu and Buddhist temple robberies in the United States.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported Stefan Buzoianu to Romania on October 21.

“This Romanian represented a significant threat to the residents of our communities,” said Tauria Rich, Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations, St. Paul Field Office.

Three men are facing charges for at least nine temple and residential burglaries that occurred between May and July of this year.

Victims reported that thieves had stolen up to $100,000 in cash and holy religious items.

Arthur Crudu and Stefan Buzoianu are both facing charges in connection with a May theft that was caught on camera. The video depicts criminals snatching gold chains from a religious statue. According to Carver County charging filings, the stolen necklaces from two religious sculptures had a value of up to $10,000.

Crudu is still in custody at an Orange County, California, jail.

Shajive Jeganathan, President of the Hindu Society of Minnesota, expressed his expectation that those involved in such criminal activity would face consequences. “The community feels somewhat disappointed, as this individual has caused trauma to most of our places of worship in Minnesota.”

According to Jeganathan, $70,000 in jewelry and personal goods were stolen in June from the priests’ quarters, which are located near the Hindu Temple of Minnesota. To his knowledge, no one has faced charges for these thefts, and investigators have informed him that they are actively seeking further evidence.

Jeganathan said he’s been venting his anger to congressional leaders and state representatives. Last Tuesday, he met with leaders in Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement has also advised us that this individual is likely to re-enter the United States and specifically come to Minnesota to commit these crimes again, as they have a taste for it,” Jeganathan told reporters.

In the interim, the Hindu Temple of Minnesota has boosted security and installed cameras. While Jeganathan expressed gratitude to law enforcement, safety worries remained.

“While we can take as much proactive steps to protect our community, we certainly are expecting our leaders at state and federal levels and county levels to certainly do their jobs to protect our communities,” said Jeganathan.

