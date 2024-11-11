Millions traveled to California to combat rampant freeway speeding and aggressive driving by bad drivers

Posted by Jan McDonald November 11, 2024

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is taking significant measures to address the issues of speeding and aggressive driving by securing a $2.6 million federal grant. This funding, which is part of the SPEED III program, will be utilized to enhance enforcement efforts and launch statewide safety campaigns that aim to reduce the alarming number of speed-related crashes. It is disheartening to note that in the year 2022-2023, speeding was a contributing factor in 39% of fatal and injury accidents in California, resulting in the loss of nearly 400 lives and causing injuries to over 28,000 individuals. Since January 2023, CHP officers have already issued more than 30,000 citations for speeds exceeding 100 mph. This initiative, financed by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of safer roads throughout the state.

Jan McDonald
