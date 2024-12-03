Man Wanted In Pennsylvania After Woman Discovered Bludgeoned To Death In Shallow Grave

Officials in Pennsylvania are searching for a man after a woman was discovered dead in a shallow grave.

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a news release on Monday stating that they are looking for Geovanni Otero, 29, after the body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered in Philadelphia on November 8.

The announcement stated that the woman received a fatal blow to the head.

Otero is considered armed and dangerous, according to the announcement. The announcement offers a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

The announcement describes him as 5’10”, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He does use the alias “Gozer,” according to the announcement.

On October 31 at 7 p.m., on the 900 block of Sanger, Otero and the woman were last visible.

