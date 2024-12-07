‘it Was Insane’: Ohio Mom Allegedly Abandoned Her Three Kids At Florida Welcome Center With Suitcases

An Ohio mother is in police custody in Florida after allegedly abandoning her three children at a welcome center. Tanya Perez, 44, reportedly stopped at a welcome center near the Georgia border in March 2023 with her children. Employees reported they observed the family and spoke briefly with the mother. Perez allegedly asked if she could leave the children for a moment but never returned.

WJXT4 stated that she left the children, all under the age of 13, with bags at the facility. The kids had no money, no food, and no adult supervision. However, the station received an arrest warrant, indicating that this was not entirely unexpected.

According to court filings, the unnamed sister claimed she and Perez were estranged after receiving a bizarre text from her sister on March 22, 2023. Perez allegedly informed her that she and her three children, ages nine, ten, and twelve, were flying from Ohio to Florida. Something about the chat alarmed the sister, who contacted the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

A deputy went to the welcome center for a wellness check.

Upon arrival, the deputy discovered Perez’ SUV and spoke with his mother and children. According to court filings, the deputy informed Perez that he was at the welcome center to do a welfare check on her and inquired if she planned to stay with her children until her sister arrived to collect them. Perez apparently agreed that she would stay with her children until her sister arrived. Unfortunately, that is not what happened.

Hours after the deputy left, the children sat at the welcome center alone.

Employees told WJXT4 that the children sat with their suitcases and had no adult supervision.

“She came in and talked to one of our representatives and asked if she could leave the kids. They would only be here for a few minutes,” a welcome center employee said.

Later that day, when no one showed up, the employees felt compelled to inform authorities.

“We ended up calling the sheriff’s deputy, or some of the reps here did. You just felt so bad for them,” the employee said. “Nobody came for the kids. .. Here they are, these little kids, and there are bags, these suitcases, all by themselves. It was insane.”

Perez reportedly left her children in a dangerous place.

According to News4JAX crime and safety analyst Tom Hackney, the story could have ended far more tragically. She abandoned them in a notoriously violent neighborhood.

“What’s going on with this mom’s mind to leave her three children here on this very recognizable corridor that has been known for years as a hub for human trafficking ,” Hackney questioned. “It’s one thing to abandon your kids, but it’s another thing to abandon them where they may become victims of something else.”

It took police months to track down the mom.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office representative informed WJXT4 that they immediately issued an arrest warrant for Perez, but it took more than a year and a half to locate her after she drove back to Ohio. according to online records indicate that Nassau County Jail took her into custody on three counts of child abuse. We set her bond at $300,000 while she awaits her next court date.

Reference Article