GBI Apprehends 5 South Carolina Residents For Elbert County Murder, And A 19-year-old Is Charged With Gang-related Homicide

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested five South Carolina individuals in connection with a murder case in Elbert County, Georgia. The arrests stem from a shooting at an after-party for Elbert County High School students, which killed a 15-year-old and injured numerous others. Christopher Bell, 19, was the most recent arrest, facing charges of murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The GBI’s press announcement detailed the charges and the multi-agency effort that went into the arrest.

Violence erupted on Evergreen Drive in Elberton shortly before midnight on October 12, 2024. The GBI Metro Gang Task Force quickly apprehended Bell in Lithonia, Dekalb County, GA, with assistance from the GBI Special Operations Unit, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Dekalb County Police Department, and the FBI. The Dekalb County Jail will receive him for extradition to Elbert County. The GBI has repeatedly invited the public to come forward with any information that could help the inquiry, including options for safely submitting tips online or via its ‘See Something, Send Something’ mobile app.

The same case has led to the detention of Jarquavious Scott (18), Destanne Mathis (20), Aanidras Parks (18), Jerimiyah Hughes (19), and Desmond Latimer (18). Each is facing a number of criminal charges, the most serious of which is murder, as well as varying degrees of assault. The tragedy has highlighted the issue of gang violence and its infiltration into areas intended for youth celebrations. These arrests are part of a larger crackdown on gang-related activities, with the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act serving as a vehicle to bring alleged perpetrators to court.

The Elbert County Jail booked all five of the arrested individuals. The GBI is currently conducting an aggressive and ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities have carefully gathered information about the case, and the GBI has emphasized the necessity of community collaboration. We request anyone with additional information about the case to reach out to either the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI regional office in Athens. Once the investigation concludes, the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will receive the case file, prompting immediate prosecution attempts.

