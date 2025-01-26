Federal policy change means immigrants in Hudson Valley can no longer seek refuge in schools and churches to avoid ICE

The reversal of federal immigration rules now allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to arrest immigrants at schools and churches, causing heightened fear among the immigrant-friendly cities in the Hudson Valley.

Several Newburgh residents expressed their concerns about President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, which grants ICE agents the authority to arrest undocumented immigrants at sensitive locations like churches, schools, and hospitals.

In the past, federal guidance instructed ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents not to apprehend individuals involved in criminal activities at or near sensitive locations.

“It’s really heartbreaking and challenging,” expressed Raul Velasquez, a Newburgh resident, in Spanish.

According to Velasquez, he expressed his belief to News 12 that ICE should be allowed some flexibility in apprehending violent criminals. He emphasized that these individuals not only perpetrate evil but also fail to contribute positively to the country.

He expressed concern about ICE agents potentially using this newfound flexibility to target undocumented immigrants who have not committed violent crimes.

According to Velasquez, the majority of immigrants in Newburgh are paying taxes and actively contributing to the community.

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security, the governing body of ICE, stated to the Associated Press this week that the new policy will provide ICE agents with the authority to apprehend individuals involved in heinous crimes such as murder and rape. They further emphasized that this policy will prevent criminals from seeking refuge in churches and schools as a means to evade arrest.

Luis Ovando, a Honduran immigrant who has been residing in the area for two decades and has two grandchildren, expressed his confidence in ICE’s ability to exercise discretion.

In Donald Trump’s first term, ICE carried out deportations of numerous local immigrants who had no records of violence.

Ovando has high expectations that ICE will improve its performance and approach towards removals by prioritizing the removal of the most serious offenders in a more humane manner.

“I am confident that they will address every situation and individual, taking into account their specific circumstances,” he expressed. “I will advise my team to not be concerned about it.”

Multiple reports came in to News 12, suggesting that ICE agents were potentially conducting operations in Kingston and Newburgh during the week.

No substantiated claims were found.

City administrators in Newburgh confirmed on Friday that there is no evidence of recent ICE enforcement actions taking place in the city.

According to News 12, officials have stated that multiple search warrants were executed by the New York State Police in the city this week. They clarified that these searches were conducted in relation to other criminal investigations, and not for immigration enforcement purposes.

