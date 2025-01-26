40 individuals accused in connection with money laundering scheme linked to Mexican cartel

Federal authorities made an announcement on Friday regarding the charging of 40 individuals who are connected to a sophisticated money laundering scheme. This operation involved the use of cell phones to transfer profits from drug sales to one of Mexico’s most influential cartels.

Over 29 defendants have already been arrested, with the majority of those charged hailing from the Houston area, according to officials.

Jennifer Lowery, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, has announced that the arrests mark the end of a 21-month investigation called Operation Noch.

Nabeel Iqbal and Asad Wali Kesaria, the owners of the two Houston stores, are facing charges of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and laundering of monetary instruments. If convicted, they could each face up to 20 years in prison.

Law enforcement effectively dismantled the scheme by establishing an undercover cell phone store in Houston. Throughout a period of nine months, undercover investigators managed to gather over $6.8 million in illegal drug proceeds. Daniel Comeaux, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston field office, confirmed this accomplishment.

“We assisted them financially, provided them with help, and now they will face the consequences of their actions,” stated Comeaux. The authorities have chosen not to reveal the whereabouts of the covert establishment.

During a well-coordinated law enforcement investigation that covered multiple states including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and parts of Texas, authorities successfully seized a substantial amount of illicit substances and cash. The operation resulted in the confiscation of $3.2 million in cash, along with significant quantities of various drugs. These included 754 kilograms of cocaine, 588 kilograms of Alprazolam, 111 kilograms of methamphetamine, six kilograms of heroin, and four kilograms of fentanyl. This significant bust showcases the dedication and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in combatting drug trafficking and protecting our communities.

According to a 2019 DEA report shared with the Louisville Courier-Journal, Francisco Jaramillo-Valdovinos, also known as Chico Jaramillo, is one of the individuals charged in the case. Officials allege that Jaramillo is a high-ranking “commander” with the JNGC, with the goal of becoming the top global supplier of illicit drugs. It is worth noting that Jaramillo, along with nine others, is currently considered a fugitive in Mexico.

