Expert Reveals Three Rare Coins Worth £3,000 That Could Be Hiding in Your Wallet

Coin collecting is an exciting hobby for many, and for some, it can also be a profitable venture. Certain rare coins, especially those with minting errors, can fetch far more than their face value at auction. If you’re in the UK, there are three specific coins worth keeping an eye out for in your change, and two of them require specific errors to make them truly valuable. Here’s everything you need to know about these potential treasures.

1. The 2014 £2 Coin: Lord Kitchener’s Mule Error

One of the most coveted coins to look for is the 2014 £2 coin, which was issued to commemorate the centenary of the First World War. The coin features Lord Kitchener, a prominent figure in British military history, and the famous “Your Country Needs You” image.

However, there’s a very rare version of this coin that’s worth far more than its face value. The error coin, known as a mule error, does not have the words “£2” on the back, which is a major minting mistake. This specific misprint makes the coin incredibly rare and highly sought after by collectors. While a normal 2014 £2 coin is worth just £2, the mule error can fetch up to £800 at auction, making it a must-have for any serious collector.

2. The 2009 Olympic 50p: High Jump Athlete Edition

The 2009 Olympic 50p coin is part of a series of coins minted to celebrate the London 2012 Olympics. This particular coin features a child’s drawing of an athlete performing a high jump. While the regular version of the 50p is a neat addition to any collection, the 2009 version is especially valuable.

With fewer than 20,000 of these coins minted, the 2009 Olympic high jump 50p is one of the rarest and most desirable coins in the series. Collectors will pay a premium for coins in excellent condition, with values reaching up to £250 for those in pristine state. The 2011 version of this coin, however, is far more common and worth just £2, so make sure to double-check the date before selling.

3. The 2011 Olympic 50p: Aquatics Error Coin

Another rare coin to keep your eyes peeled for is the 2011 Olympic 50p featuring a swimmer. This coin, part of the same series celebrating the London 2012 Games, features an image of a swimmer with water lines in the design.

However, the coin became highly valuable due to a minting error. The rare version of this coin features lines that cover the swimmer’s face, which was later corrected in subsequent versions. Only a small number of these error coins were produced, making them exceptionally rare and highly prized among collectors. The 2011 aquatics coin with the swimmer’s face covered by lines can sell for upwards of £2,000, depending on its condition.

Conclusion: The Hunt for Valuable Coins

While these rare coins may seem like just another part of everyday change, they represent a unique opportunity for coin collectors to make a significant return. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a newcomer to the hobby, searching for these rare coins can be both thrilling and rewarding.

To make sure you don’t miss out, be sure to check your coins carefully. Look for the mule error on the 2014 £2 coin, the 2009 Olympic high jump 50p, and the 2011 Olympic aquatics error 50p with the swimmer’s face covered. If you happen to find one of these, you could be holding onto a coin worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds. Happy hunting!

