Dozens of shelter dogs displaced by the California fires fly to Wisconsin to find forever homes

The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County in Wisconsin is playing a crucial role in rescuing and providing support to numerous dogs affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, a group of 37 dogs embarked on a journey from California to Colorado and then onwards to Wisconsin, where they will soon find their forever homes. The furry passengers, in need of new families, will touch down at Waukesha’s Crites Field, also known as Waukesha County Airport, at approximately 4 p.m.

The dogs that are being brought to Wisconsin had been residing in shelters in California prior to the onset of the wildfires. These dogs were already up for adoption. However, by moving these adoptable pets to Wisconsin, it creates more room in the California shelters to accommodate and provide assistance to additional animals that have been displaced by the fires.

“California has been hard-hit by wildfires this month, creating challenges for displaced animals and shelters throughout the region. Santa Ana winds compounded the situation by knocking down fences and gates, leading to an influx of stray animals entering Ventura County Animal Services. By helping transport dogs who were already up for adoption out of California, we are able to put local animal shelters in a better position to care for additional displaced animals,” Celia Jackson, the Humane Society of the United States’ disaster response program manager, said.

Seven local shelters and organizations in Wisconsin will be welcoming the dogs with open arms. These include:

HAWS of Waukesha County Jefferson County Humane Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Elmbrook Humane Society Mukwonago Animal Hospital Washington County Humane Society Humane Society of Sheboygan County



Upon their arrival, dogs will be provided with any necessary medical care before becoming available for adoption within the next few days.

“We’re happy to welcome dogs in need to our community and proud to join our partners to support communities in need. We’re grateful for a wonderful community that makes this life-saving work possible,” Maggie Tate-Techtmann, the executive director of HAWS of Waukesha, said. “With a high dog population, we’re eager to have these pets meet their forever families and are offering all dog adoptions at a 50% reduction.”

