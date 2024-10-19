Chinese nationals were deported by U.S. repatriates on their second charter flight this year

In June of this year, the United States conducted its second charter removal flight to send undocumented Chinese immigrants back to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). This marked the first significant charter removal flight since 2018.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release, US authorities collaborated extensively with the PRC National Immigration Administration to make the flight possible, and both countries intend to continue their cooperation.

“The Department of Homeland Security expressed its dedication to fostering ongoing collaboration with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and other global partners to effectively address and discourage irregular migration. This week’s flight serves as a testament to this commitment,” stated the DHS.

In 2023, the number of Chinese migrants crossing the southern border increased significantly, almost 10 times more than the previous year, as reported by the University of Maryland. Specifically, in December 2023, U.S. Border Patrol officials encountered approximately 6,000 Chinese migrants, a stark contrast to the 900 encounters in December 2022.

The university attributes the spike to a variety of causes, including a deteriorating Chinese economy and President Xi Jinping’s tightening political control, as well as easy access to information about the trip on Chinese social media.

“Smugglers’ lies should not be trusted by aspiring migrants – those Chinese nationals who do not have a legal right to stay in the United States will be promptly deported,” expressed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Department of Homeland Security remains committed to intensifying penalties for those who unlawfully enter our nation and ensuring the enforcement of our country’s laws.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), its agents have conducted over 398 international repatriation flights to over 140 countries by the end of August. The federal agency reported that the number of immigrants removed or returned in fiscal year 2024 is higher than any other year since fiscal year 2010. The agency further added that they are actively working to expand their removal flight operations.

