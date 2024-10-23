Americans Can Claim Up to $7,200 from $3.25 Million Data Breach Settlement

In the aftermath of a major data breach that compromised sensitive customer information, See Tickets, a prominent ticketing service provider, has agreed to a substantial settlement. Consumers impacted by this breach are now eligible to claim compensation, with payments reaching up to $7,200. This article outlines the settlement details, eligibility criteria, and the steps you need to take to secure your share of the funds.

The Incident: See Tickets Data Breach in 2023

In September 2023, See Tickets, which handles the sale of approximately 20 million tickets annually, experienced a significant data breach. During this cyberattack, hackers reportedly gained access to sensitive payment card details of customers. While See Tickets denied any misconduct, they have reached a settlement agreement to resolve the legal claims that arose from the breach.

Settlement Overview: What’s Available for Affected Consumers?

As part of the $3.25 million settlement, affected consumers can file claims for reimbursement of expenses incurred due to the breach. Here are the key details of the settlement and what class members may be entitled to:

Up to $2,000 for Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Consumers who were financially impacted by the data breach can claim up to $2,000 in compensation for various expenses, including:

Bank fees

Communication charges

Interest on short-term loans

Travel costs related to resolving the breach

Credit expenses and other related costs

Up to $5,000 for Extraordinary Losses

In addition to the $2,000 for expenses, consumers who experienced significant financial losses due to the breach may be eligible for up to $5,000 in further compensation. Proof of these losses, such as bank statements or receipts, will be required when filing a claim.

Additional Compensation: $25 Million for Identity Theft and Fraud

See Tickets has also established a separate $25 million fund to compensate consumers who suffered from identity theft or fraud-related issues following the breach. This fund provides an extra layer of protection for those whose personal information was misused.

Options for Claimants: Cash or Credit Monitoring

Affected consumers have the option to select from two primary forms of compensation:

Three Years of Free Credit Monitoring Services

Consumers can opt for complimentary credit monitoring to safeguard against future breaches and protect their financial information.

Pro-Rata Cash Payment of Up to $100

Alternatively, class members may choose a one-time cash payment of up to $100, depending on the number of claims filed.

Special Benefits for California Residents

California residents who were affected by the breach are eligible for additional compensation. As part of the settlement, they are entitled to an extra payment of $100, making their total compensation potentially higher than other claimants.

How to File a Claim: Important Deadlines and Documentation

To take advantage of this settlement, affected individuals must act swiftly. The deadline to file a claim is October 20, 2024. To ensure eligibility, claimants must provide proof of their losses, which may include:

Account statements

Invoices or bills

Credit or loan statements

Receipts for expenses incurred

Police reports, if applicable

These documents will serve as evidence of the financial impact suffered as a result of the data breach.

Conclusion: Don’t Miss Out on Your Settlement

If you were affected by the See Tickets data breach, now is the time to take action. By submitting your claim before the October 20, 2024 deadline, you could receive up to $7,200 in compensation, as well as additional benefits like credit monitoring. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by—gather your documents and file your claim today to secure the compensation you deserve.

