Rare Coin Discovered in Field Set to Fetch £8,000 at Auction

In an exciting turn of events for treasure hunters and history enthusiasts alike, a retired fisherman from Dorset, Mike Clarke, has unearthed an extremely rare Roman coin during a metal detecting expedition in Somerset. This denarius, minted during the reign of the Roman Emperor Carausius, is expected to fetch an impressive £8,000 at auction.

The Coin’s Discovery

Mike Clarke, 73, has been passionate about metal detecting for over 52 years. During a recent organized dig in South Brewham, he and about 20 fellow detectorists scoured the fields for hidden artifacts. After a lackluster morning with no significant finds, Clarke’s luck changed dramatically. Following the discovery of a modern £1 coin, he detected a signal indicating something deeper in the ground.

At a depth of six inches, he uncovered a silver coin, immediately recognizing it as a denarius from the era of Emperor Carausius. Understanding the importance of his find, Clarke contacted the local finds liaison officer to ensure the coin was properly recorded and preserved.

Historical Significance of the Denarius

The denarius, dating back to AD 286, features a laureate bust of Carausius, a figure of considerable historical intrigue. As the commander of the Classis Britannica, the Roman fleet based in the English Channel, Carausius was a pivotal character during a tumultuous period in Roman history. His rule was marked by significant events, including his self-declaration as Emperor of Britain and northern Gaul after being suspected of concealing treasures captured from pirates.

Experts believe the coin never made it into published collections, adding to its uniqueness and value. According to Nigel Mills, a coins and artifacts specialist at Noonans Mayfair, where the coin is set to be auctioned, the reverse side of the coin depicts a radiate lion holding a thunderbolt. The inscription “RLR” translates to “Rodeunt Saturnia Regna,” a reference from Virgil’s Eclogues, symbolizing a return to a Golden Age under Carausius’s leadership.

Auction Details

The highly anticipated auction is scheduled to take place at Noonans Mayfair in London, providing collectors and historians an opportunity to acquire this extraordinary piece of Roman history. With a valuation of up to £8,000, the denarius is sure to attract attention from bidders eager to own a tangible connection to the past.

Sharing the Spoils

In a gesture of goodwill, Mike Clarke has announced his intention to share the proceeds from the auction with the landowner of the field where the coin was found. This collaboration highlights the spirit of community among treasure hunters and landowners, fostering a mutual respect for historical preservation and shared discovery.

Conclusion

Mike Clarke’s discovery of the rare Roman denarius not only showcases the thrill of metal detecting but also emphasizes the historical narratives embedded in such finds. As the auction approaches, both the coin and its remarkable story continue to captivate the imaginations of enthusiasts and historians alike, reminding us of the rich tapestry of history waiting to be uncovered in our own backyards.

