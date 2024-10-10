A woman may be arrested after a fetus was discovered clogging a restaurant toilet in the Financial District

A woman in Manhattan may face potential arrest and charges after cleaners discovered a fetus clogging a toilet in a restaurant bathroom the day after she may have had a miscarriage, according to the NYPD.

Investigators are collaborating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed against the 20-year-old woman.

Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny informed reporters on Tuesday that concealing a human corpse could result in the arrest of the offender, leading to a charge of a Class E felony.

A male fetus, estimated to be at about 22 or 23 weeks gestation and weighing approximately 1.2 pounds, was discovered on September 30th just before 10 a.m. by cleaners at Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine. The restaurant is located on Fulton Street near Gold Street in the Financial District.

According to Kenny, the woman had been a customer at the restaurant the day before the fetus was discovered.

According to him, she exits the bathroom and notifies the employees about its uncleanliness. The following day, they arrive to discover that it is now clogged.

According to the medical examiner, after examining the fetus, it was determined that it might have taken one or two breaths. However, it was concluded that the fetus would not have been able to survive.

