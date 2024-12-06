A Mother Who Saw Her Little Girl’s Viral Breakdown At Walmart Claims Her Child Is Not A “spoilt Brat.”

A mother who witnessed a young girl’s meltdown at a Walmart store, which has gone viral, has revealed that the incident occurred because the child was scared and unable to find her family.

Mama Amber Gregory was in the business when it happened. She acted immediately after spotting spectators filming the girl as she tossed products across the store with no parent or guardian present.

In the viral video, Gregory approaches the child and tells onlookers, “Don’t record her.” You don’t realize what she’s going through! “Do not do that to a little girl.”

Gregory later stated that the event reminded her of her own neurodivergent child and chastised individuals who emphasized documenting the chaos over attempting to help the child.

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Walmart, America “Don’t touch her, dont yell at her, don’t yell at her, don’t touch her – she could be the next president” pic.twitter.com/Tmo9QtNdah — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 2, 2024

She claimed that several observers unfairly labeled the girl as a “spoiled brat” because she struggled to express her grief.

According to reports, the girl threw a tantrum for 45 minutes to an hour, breaking food packages, trampling on snack cakes, smashing bottles of sparkling juice all over, and spilling shards of glass and liquid across the floor.

Several witnesses and Walmart staff then attempted to interfere. Two people attempted to physically detain the tiny girl but gave up when she kicked at them.

The viral footage shows a man trying to stop her from grabbing more bottles while the destruction continues.

Gregory disclosed that the footage did not show the girl attempting to injure herself with broken glass from the smashed juice bottles.

She expressed her frustration with the audience, claiming that most individuals were more concerned with filming than with assisting the girl or finding her family.

As soon as the girl’s parents arrived, they hurriedly removed her from the business and called the police.

The incident became viral online on Monday, and it elicited various opinions.

Many commenters chastised the child’s behavior and held her parents responsible for the destruction.

“The parent or grandparent should have to pay for every single item after Walmart presses charges for destruction of property”, one user wrote.

Others suspected the child’s behavior was caused by more serious issues.

“Children acting this way are often testing their caregivers to see if they care enough to exercise some authority, control, and structure.”

Gregory has faced reaction after the video went viral, with some accusing her of being overly “woke,” and one person writing, “I don’t care what she’s going through; stop messing with other people’s stuff.” Another person responded, “I understand she may have issues, but someone has to stop her.”

Despite the criticism, the mother who witnessed the events at Walmart stood by her actions, noting that aiding the girl is equivalent to standing by children in need, and it remains one of the essential values that many people need to learn.

“This wasn’t about excusing bad behavior. It was about understanding a child in distress and doing what we can to help, not hurt”, she said.

It remains unclear where and when the incident occurred as Walmart is yet to comment on the matter.

Reference Article