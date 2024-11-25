A Former Super Bowl Champion Is Facing 50 Years In Prison

A former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion is reportedly facing 50 years in prison for his alleged actions during the COVID-19 outbreak. A former Philadelphia Eagles running back, who helped lead the NFC East franchise to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in 2018, is reportedly facing multiple felony charges that may send him to prison for half a century. Authorities charge the former NFL running back with defrauding the government’s COVID-19 assistance programs.

Wendell Smallwood Jr., a former NFL running back who played from 2016 to 21, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The 2016 NFL Draft selected Smallwood, a West Virginia alum, in the fifth round. He began his career with the Eagles before moving to Washington, Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville. Smallwood, a 5-foot-10 running back aged 30, has 956 career rushing yards, 474 receiving yards, and 401 return yards. He had eight career touchdowns.

However, the former NFL running back is now facing something far more serious.

Smallwood allegedly scammed the United States government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS News has more:

Federal prosecutors also accuse Smallwood of being involved in a kickback conspiracy to defraud COVID-19 relief programs and lying to tax authorities.

According to court documents, Smallwood applied for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) using “defunct or recently registered businesses and claimed false business operations” in applications to the Small Business Administration.

Court documents also allege Smallwood submitted false information to the Paycheck Protection Program and was involved in a tax fraud conspiracy.

If convicted, Smallwood could face up to 50 years in prison, putting him behind bars until the age of 80.

