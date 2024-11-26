Michigan Man Arrested For Chasing Women With Suv In Public Parks

A Michigan man put two women in danger by chasing them down in his SUV through a public park. He had previously devastated a local park while attempting to run over innocent women.

Michigan man behind bars after repeatedly attempting to run women over

Miles Galen Dozier Alkins has been apprehended by the Olympia Police Department on charges of attempting to run over women with his SUV in public parks.

A 26-year-old man from Michigan has made multiple attempts to hit women with his Toyota FJ Cruiser, The Olympian reports. The incidents took place at Bigelow Park on November 10th at 8:50 pm and at Olympia Park on November 14th.

While strolling through Olympia Park, two women in their late twenties and early thirties were accompanied by their furry friend. As they made their way, they couldn’t help but notice a man who was standing near his SUV, giving them a piercing stare. Intrigued, one of the women approached him and inquired about his intentions. To their surprise, he responded by stating that he was merely eavesdropping on their conversation.

Miles proceeded to shout offensive slurs at them while they carried on with walking the dog. Subsequently, he hopped into the SUV and pursued them across the grassy area.

The officers noticed a man who matched the description sitting in a license plate-less Toyota FJ Cruiser, approximately five blocks away from the park. The women arrived at the scene later and confirmed his identity.

When questioned, Miles confessed to raising his voice at them, but he clarified that he had no intention of intimidating anyone since he also had a dog. He explained that he simply wanted to talk to them about a topic he felt entitled to discuss.

Initially, he claimed that the women had threatened him due to his living situation, and he felt compelled to confront them. He confessed to driving towards them by driving over the grass.

He is currently in custody and is facing charges of two counts of second-degree assault and felony harassment/threat to kill.

