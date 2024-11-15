A 32-year-old Nebraska Man Is Facing 10 Charges For Defrauding Gas Station Customers For Thousands Of Dollars

Today’s drivers face numerous challenges. Car theft is a significant concern for today’s drivers. Card skimmers at the gas pumps pose a significant threat to individuals. This criminal activity has a wide-ranging impact, and a man from Nebraska is currently facing numerous felonies after defrauding victims of thousands of dollars. Fortunately, there are ways to prevent these intrusive behaviors at gas pumps.

Gas pump card skimmers are on the rise

According to WOWT, an unnamed Omaha woman discovered problems with her credit card in July. After checking her statement, she discovered that someone had used her credit card eleven times to purchase huge amounts of diesel at petrol stations. They used the card to spend $2,065.13 on gasoline. Of course, more people are aware of gas pump skimmers, so she notified the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office a few months ago.

Naturally, the investigator looked at the gas station pumps. The investigator found that the same man carried out all the transactions after reviewing the surveillance footage. He did, however, fill two trucks with fuel. Of course, it was evident that he was using gas pump skimmers to purchase the fuel with the credit card information of an unknown woman. Authorities found that Rodriguez-Fraga was the registered owner of one of the trucks.

But gas pump skimmers have targeted more than this woman. On November 4th, another woman reported the incident. This time, someone had used her corporate credit card to make 17 gas station purchases. The whole amount came to $2,027.20. When investigators reviewed the video footage, they discovered that it was the same individual who had scammed others. Rodriguez-Fraga also registered the car involved.

Finally, officials acquired a search warrant for Rodriguez-Fraga’s home. Following their investigation, they discovered 43 Walmart cash cards, 11 blank debit cards, and a gadget for decoding financial information. He admits to utilizing petrol station skimming devices. Yesterday, the court charged the man with ten offenses, including forgery and improper use of a scanning instrument. The court has set a $100,000 bond for him and has scheduled his next appearance for December.

