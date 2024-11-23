6 Dead In A Tragic Head-on Collision In Winston County, Including Four Young Children

A head-on collision killed six people in Winston County on Thursday. Two adults and four children died, according to Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins.

According to Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins, the head-on collision occurred on Highway 14 east of Louisville near Bobo Ming Road at 10:27 p.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the adult drivers as Laqerious Brown, 22, of Macon, and Sara Batchelor, 25, of Sebastopol. The children, who remained anonymous, were aged 16, three (2), and one year.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident, which led to the immediate deaths of all individuals involved.

