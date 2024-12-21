5 Iowa Residents Arrested For Fentanyl Trafficking Following Federal Investigation

Five individuals have been indicted on charges related to fentanyl trafficking by a federal grand jury in Iowa. This development comes after a thorough investigation conducted by local, state, and federal authorities. The arrests, which took place on December 18, 2024, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of drugs, firearms, and cash. This significant breakthrough represents a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to combat the distribution of hazardous narcotics in the region.

Devonte Darnell Hassell, also known as “Domo,” “Dom,” and “Rose,” 28, has been indicted in Des Moines. He is charged with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.

If Hassell is found guilty, he could potentially be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence. Similarly, Ryan Redmond, also known as “Chiefy,” who is 31 years old, is facing similar charges and could be sentenced to a minimum of 5 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of up to 40 years.

Kevin Stanley Harris Jr., also known as “Rylo” and “Big Hands,” is facing charges of conspiring to distribute and distribute fentanyl. The 42-year-old individual is accused of involvement in the illegal distribution of this dangerous substance.

If Harris is found guilty, his prior drug felony conviction could result in a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with the possibility of a sentence up to life imprisonment.

Adonis Angel Devora, aged 43, is accused of conspiring to distribute fentanyl and could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison. Similarly, Ricky Jamall Ellis, aged 30, is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and may face a maximum prison term of 30 years.

On the day of the arrests, law enforcement executed 13 federal search warrants across Des Moines and Houston, Texas. The arrests and subsequent charges followed this operation.

Law enforcement authorities have confiscated about 610 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, along with 135 grams of methamphetamine and 260 grams of marijuana. In addition to these drugs, they have also discovered 19 firearms and over $13,000 in cash that is believed to be linked to the illicit drug trade.

Over the course of several months, authorities conducted an extensive investigation aimed at dismantling fentanyl trafficking networks in the Des Moines area.

Extensive collaboration took place among several law enforcement agencies to carry out the operation. These included the Des Moines Police Department, the FBI Des Moines Central Iowa Gang Task Force (CIGTF), the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The operation also received support from law enforcement agencies in Illinois and Texas.

“This indictment showcases the united effort of law enforcement to prevent the distribution of harmful substances like fentanyl in our neighborhoods,” emphasized U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa. The arrests and charges underscore the severity of fentanyl trafficking and the destructive consequences these drugs inflict on communities.”

The defendants are currently being held in custody while they await their court proceedings. If found guilty, they will be subject to substantial sentences that align with the seriousness of the charges brought against them. This case serves as a clear example of the unwavering dedication of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding communities from the risks associated with drug distribution and abuse.

Reference Article