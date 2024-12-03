Tiny Detail on 1966 20 Cent Coin Makes It Worth Up to $5,500: ‘Extremely Rare’ Find

If you’ve ever had spare change lying around or stumbled upon a 20 cent coin from 1966, it could be worth far more than its face value. In fact, some of these coins are fetching up to $5,500 for their rarity and unique features. In this article, we explore the fascinating story behind the 1966 Australian 20 cent coin with a “wavy baseline” and how it could make you richer than you expect.

The Wavy Baseline Phenomenon

A small, yet highly significant detail on some 1966 Australian 20 cent coins makes them extremely rare and valuable. Coin collector Michael McCauley has pointed out that certain 20 cent pieces from 1966 feature a subtle “wavy baseline” on the number 2, which makes them a highly sought-after collector’s item.

The wavy baseline refers to a slight bump or wave across the bottom of the number 2 on the coin, unlike the standard 20 cent coins which have a straight line at the bottom of the 2. This unique characteristic is the result of a slight error in the minting process, and these coins were produced in extremely limited numbers, making them incredibly valuable today.

Why Is the 1966 Wavy Baseline Coin So Valuable?

The rarity of the 1966 wavy baseline 20 cent coin stems from the fact that only a small fraction of the 58.2 million 20 cent coins minted that year featured this distinctive detail. Most of the coins produced in 1966 had a straight bottom to the number 2, while the “wavy baseline” coins have a noticeable curve.

Due to the rarity of this feature, the value of these coins can be substantial. In perfect condition, a 1966 wavy baseline coin can fetch anywhere from $3,000 to $5,500, depending on its quality and collector demand. Even worn or circulated coins can still command a respectable price, typically ranging between $200 to $600.

How to Identify the Wavy Baseline Coin?

If you want to check if you have one of these rare coins, here’s how you can identify it:

Look at the Number 2: The most defining characteristic of the 1966 wavy baseline coin is the subtle curve on the bottom of the number 2.

Compare with Standard Coins: Compare the coin with a regular 20 cent piece from 1966 to see if the baseline is straight or curved.

If you find the wavy baseline, you might be holding a valuable piece of Australian currency!

Still Finding Them Today

While these rare coins were struck in 1966, it’s still possible to find them in circulation today. McCauley shared that he had found three of the wavy baseline coins over the years, proving that they’re still out there. One TikTok user even shared that they found a wavy baseline coin in their change jar and sold it for $300. Others have come across them by chance, showing that it’s worth keeping an eye on your spare change.

Other Rare Coins to Look Out For

While the 1966 wavy baseline 20 cent coin is the star of the show, there are other rare Australian coins that could be worth a significant amount of money. For example:

1972 5 Cent Coins: These can be worth up to $100 due to their low mintage.

1985 50 Cent Coins: These coins, from a lower mintage year, can sell for as much as $40.

1993 50 Cent Coins: Another rare year for 50 cent coins, they can fetch up to $15.

Conclusion

While it might seem like a long shot to find a rare coin in your pocket change, there’s always the possibility that you could be holding onto something valuable. The 1966 Australian 20 cent coin with the wavy baseline is a prime example of how a small detail can turn an ordinary coin into a highly coveted collector’s item. So, the next time you’re sorting through your coins, take a moment to check for any potential treasures—your spare change might just be worth a lot more than you think!

