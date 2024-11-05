$1,400 Average Payments Now Issued to Eligible New York Residents

As of November 2024, New York State has successfully distributed all STAR checks to eligible homeowners. These checks are a crucial resource for alleviating the financial burden of school tax bills. If you qualify, you can expect to receive your STAR check in the coming weeks. This article will explore the details surrounding STAR checks, including eligibility requirements, average amounts, and how to ensure you receive your payment.

What Are STAR Checks?

STAR (School Tax Relief) checks are designed to provide financial relief to homeowners by reducing their school tax bills. They are available to those who meet specific income and residency criteria. The checks come in two forms: Basic STAR and Enhanced STAR.

Average STAR Check Amounts

In 2023, homeowners in New York State received varying amounts based on their eligibility:

Basic STAR Check : The average amount was $778. This exemption is open to all eligible homeowners with incomes below $250,000, regardless of age.

: The average amount was $778. This exemption is open to all eligible homeowners with incomes below $250,000, regardless of age. Enhanced STAR Check: The average amount for this exemption was $1,407. Enhanced STAR is specifically aimed at senior citizens with qualifying incomes.

Eligibility Requirements for STAR Checks

To receive a STAR check, homeowners must enroll in the program. Registration is straightforward and can be completed online or over the phone. The eligibility criteria vary between Basic and Enhanced STAR exemptions.

Basic STAR Eligibility

Income Limit : Homeowners must have an income below $250,000.

: Homeowners must have an income below $250,000. Residency Requirement: The property must be the homeowner’s primary residence.

Enhanced STAR Eligibility

The Enhanced STAR exemption offers increased benefits for seniors. To qualify, homeowners must meet the following criteria:

Age Requirement : Applicants must be at least 65 years old by December 31, 2024. For jointly owned properties, only one owner needs to meet this age requirement.

: Applicants must be at least 65 years old by December 31, 2024. For jointly owned properties, only one owner needs to meet this age requirement. Residency Requirement : The home must be owned and used as the primary residence.

: The home must be owned and used as the primary residence. Income Limit: Combined incomes must not exceed $93,200, which includes all owners of the property, regardless of their residency status.

Understanding Income for STAR Purposes

When determining eligibility for the Enhanced STAR exemption, income is calculated as the federal adjusted gross income (AGI) minus the taxable amount of total distributions from IRAs (individual retirement accounts).

How to Verify Income Eligibility

Conclusion

New York State’s STAR checks provide valuable financial relief for homeowners, particularly seniors, through the Basic and Enhanced STAR exemptions. By understanding the eligibility requirements and ensuring enrollment in the program, homeowners can benefit from these checks to help offset school tax expenses. For more detailed information and to verify your eligibility, visit the New York State website or consult a tax professional.

