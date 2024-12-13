When Will You Get Your $1,750 stimulus Payment if You Applied in December?

The ANCHOR program is a pivotal financial relief initiative designed to help New Jersey residents alleviate the burden of property taxes. Both homeowners and renters can benefit from this program, which provides stimulus payments based on specific income thresholds and residency requirements. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the program’s features, application process, and eligibility criteria.

What Is the ANCHOR Program?

The ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) offers targeted financial assistance to residents of New Jersey. By providing stimulus payments, the initiative aims to reduce the financial strain of property taxes, which are among the highest in the nation. Payments vary based on income and whether the applicant is a homeowner or a renter.

Application Deadlines and Payment Timeline

Residents were required to submit their applications for the ANCHOR program by Friday, December 6. Payments will be distributed on a rolling basis, starting in December 2024 and continuing through 2025. According to the program’s official website, most beneficiaries will receive their payment within 90 days of filing their application, unless additional information is required to process it.

Streamlined Application Process

To make the process efficient, the state has streamlined the application procedure. Notices were sent to many homeowners who received payments last year, automatically enrolling them in this year’s program. For first-time applicants, specially designed color-coded packages were mailed—green for homeowners and purple for renters.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for ANCHOR payments, applicants must meet several specific criteria related to residency, property status, and income levels:

1. Residency and Citizenship Requirements

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and residents of New Jersey. Only primary residences are eligible for the program; vacation homes and rental properties owned by applicants are excluded.

2. Income Limits

The program offers different payment amounts based on income levels:

Homeowners:

Those earning $150,000 or less are eligible for $1,500.

Those with incomes between $150,001 and $250,000 can receive $1,000.

Renters:

Renters with an income of $150,000 or less are eligible for $450.

Renters earning above $150,000 are not eligible for any payment.

How to Benefit from the Program

Understanding the eligibility requirements and deadlines is crucial to securing a payment under the ANCHOR program. First-time applicants should carefully review the documentation included in their mailed package to ensure their application is complete and accurate. Returning applicants can check their enrollment status online or contact the program’s helpline for updates.

Final Thoughts

The ANCHOR program reflects New Jersey’s commitment to supporting its residents in managing the high cost of living, particularly in property taxation. With payments tailored to income levels and a simplified application process, the program is a significant step toward financial relief for many families. Residents are encouraged to apply promptly to take full advantage of this initiative.

