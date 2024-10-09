$1,702 PFD Payments Are Coming: Verify Your Eligibility Before It’s Too Late

As the weather cools in Alaska, residents can look forward to the annual Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payments. This year, the benefits are higher than ever, providing significant financial relief to eligible Alaskans. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming PFD payments and eligibility requirements.

Payment Schedule for October

Eligible Alaskans have already begun receiving their PFD checks, with some payments issued on October 3, 2024. For those who have not yet received their payments, another disbursement is scheduled for October 24, 2024. With just 16 days left until this next significant payment, recipients can expect a much-needed boost in their finances as the holiday season approaches.

Increased PFD Amounts

One of the most notable changes this year is the increase in the PFD amount. The Department of Revenue has announced that the new PFD payment for eligible residents is set at $1,702, a substantial increase from last year’s amount of $1,312. This marks an increase of approximately $390 from the previous year, reflecting the state’s commitment to supporting its residents.

Eligibility Requirements for October Payments

To qualify for the upcoming PFD payment, applicants must meet specific criteria. As this is the second disbursement of the year, eligibility will be determined based on the following requirements:

Filing Method: Applicants who filed their applications using paper forms and chose paper checks as their payment method are eligible.

Application Status: On October 14, your application status must indicate “Eligible-Not Paid” to receive the payment on October 24.

Future Applications for 2025

For those who did not file for the 2024 PFD, there’s still an opportunity to apply for the next round of benefits in 2025. Applications for the Permanent Fund Dividend will open on January 1, 2025. Here are the primary eligibility requirements for the upcoming year:

Residency: You must have been a resident of Alaska throughout the entire 2024 calendar year and have the intention to continue living in the state.

Absence Limitations: Applicants should not have applied for residency in any other state or been absent from Alaska for an extended period.

Legal Status: Individuals must not be incarcerated.

Physical Presence: You must have been physically present in Alaska for at least 72 consecutive hours during either 2023 or 2024.

Conclusion

The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend program continues to provide critical financial support to its residents, with this year’s payment reflecting a significant increase. As October progresses, eligible Alaskans should ensure they meet the requirements to receive their PFD payments and prepare for future applications in the new year. With financial stability on the horizon, residents can look forward to the benefits these dividends bring.

