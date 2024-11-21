USDA Approves D-SNAP for Virginia After Hurricane Helene, Deadline Looms

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted approval for Virginia to provide Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits to households in disaster-stricken areas. This relief program is crucial in helping affected families access groceries and avoid food insecurity in the wake of the storm. Here’s what you need to know about eligibility, the deadline, and which counties are eligible for this assistance.

What is D-SNAP?

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) is a federal program designed to provide food assistance to households that are impacted by natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods, or wildfires. While D-SNAP is similar to the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is specifically tailored for those affected by disaster-related circumstances. Eligible households can receive one month of benefits to help them purchase food during their recovery period.

Who is Eligible for D-SNAP?

Eligibility for D-SNAP is determined based on several factors, including the applicant’s location, household size, and disaster-related expenses. Although many individuals may not qualify for regular SNAP benefits, they may still be eligible for D-SNAP if they live in areas declared disaster zones.

For Virginia residents impacted by Hurricane Helene, the USDA has set qualifying disaster-related expenses and disaster income limits. This means that households in the affected areas will be assessed based on their financial situation and needs during the disaster. A key point to note is that D-SNAP is available to those who experienced food loss due to power outages or other storm-related damage, making it a vital resource for those facing immediate food insecurity.

Which Areas in Virginia Are Eligible for D-SNAP?

The USDA has approved D-SNAP for nine counties in Virginia that were severely impacted by Hurricane Helene. These counties include:

Wythe

Wise

Washington

Tazewell

Smyth

Scott

Grayson

Carroll

Bland

Residents in these areas who meet the eligibility requirements will be able to apply for D-SNAP benefits. If approved, they will receive a month of benefits equivalent to the full SNAP amount for their household size, providing crucial support as they rebuild from the disaster.

Application Deadline and Process

The deadline for in-person D-SNAP applications in Virginia is November 22, 2024. Affected residents should apply as soon as possible to ensure they do not miss out on this assistance. The USDA has streamlined the application process to ensure quick relief, and in-person support will be available to help individuals through the process.

For those in eligible counties, D-SNAP benefits can be used to purchase groceries at authorized grocery stores. Additionally, a waiver has been granted to allow recipients to use their benefits to buy hot, prepared meals at eligible stores and restaurants, making it easier for families to access ready-to-eat food during this time of crisis.

Waivers and Additional Support

In response to the widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Helene, the USDA has approved a waiver for the ten-day reporting requirement that typically applies to food purchased using SNAP benefits. This waiver ensures that residents who lost food due to power outages will not be penalized for reporting lost items.

Additionally, the waiver for purchasing hot foods will remain in effect until December 10, 2024, allowing recipients to buy hot meals to take away or eat at participating stores and restaurants.

Conclusion

D-SNAP relief provides much-needed assistance to Virginians affected by Hurricane Helene. Eligible residents in the nine impacted counties can apply for benefits until November 22, 2024, ensuring they have access to food as they recover from the storm’s aftermath. If you live in one of the eligible counties and meet the disaster-related criteria, make sure to apply for this crucial support before the deadline.

