Two Rare Coins You Might Already Own Could Be Worth £1,000

British coin collectors and enthusiasts are buzzing over the possibility of discovering two rare coins in circulation, which could fetch up to £1,000 combined. These coins, featuring unique minting errors, have captured the interest of numismatists due to their rarity and value. Here’s what you need to know about these elusive treasures and how to spot them.

The Value of Minting Errors in Collectible Coins

Minting errors occur when coins are produced with unintended defects, often making them highly desirable to collectors. Coins with such errors are rare, as mints strive for precision during production. When these mistakes slip through quality control, they can become valuable collector’s items.

A prominent coin expert, known as the Coin Collecting Wizard on social media, recently alerted his followers to two coins worth watching for. He highlighted specific errors that make these coins worth hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds.

The Rare £1 Coin Error: A New Design on an Old Base

One of the coins to look out for is a £1 coin featuring the design of the modern 12-sided £1 coin struck on the base of the older, round £1 coin. This error results in a coin made entirely of nickel-brass material, unlike the modern £1 coin’s bimetallic composition.

This unusual error occurred during the transition period in 2017 when the round £1 coin was replaced by the 12-sided version. A similar coin sold on eBay in 2018 for £205, showcasing the demand among collectors. Experts estimate its value could exceed £200 today, making it a prized find.

The Bronze 20p Coin: A Minting Marvel

The second coin to search for is a 20p piece struck on a bronze planchet, typically used for 1p coins. This error happens when a bronze blank intended for a 1p coin is mistakenly struck with the design for a silver 20p piece.

The Royal Mint has confirmed the existence of this rare minting error, and it is considered one of the most sought-after mistakes by collectors. Although there are no known examples currently for sale, experts have previously valued such coins at around £750 each. Their scarcity and unique appearance make them a true gem for any collection.

The Legacy of Rare Coins in the UK

The Royal Mint has been producing coins since AD 886, and today, more than 30 billion coins circulate across the UK. This long history inevitably means there are rare and valuable coins waiting to be discovered in the hands of the public.

Many collectors come across rare coins that have been passed down through generations. Since the introduction of the decimal system in 1971, numerous coin designs have come and gone, with some becoming iconic collector’s items. For instance, the 1966 European Championship £2 gold proof coin, with fewer than 2,100 minted, remains a sought-after piece.

Tips for Spotting Rare Coins

If you’re keen to uncover hidden treasures, here are some tips to help you identify rare coins:

Check for Errors: Look closely at coins for unusual designs, incorrect metals, or other striking anomalies.

Research Your Finds: Use trusted resources like the Royal Mint’s website or consult with experts to verify a coin’s rarity and value.

Preserve the Condition: Keep your coins in good condition, as wear and tear can significantly impact their value.

Conclusion

Rare coins with minting errors, such as the £1 coin struck on an old base and the bronze 20p coin, serve as a reminder of the fascinating quirks in the world of numismatics. These unique finds could be worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds, so keep an eye on your change—you never know when you might strike gold!

