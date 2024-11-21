Stack’s Bowers Galleries Chosen by the U.S. Mint to Auction 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair Gold Coins with Privy Mark

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce a landmark auction of modern numismatic rarities. On Thursday, December 12, 2024, the auction house will present a collection of 2024 Flowing Hair High Relief Gold coins. These coins commemorate the 230th anniversary of the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, a pivotal piece of American history.

A Tribute to the Iconic 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

The 2024 Flowing Hair High Relief Gold coins serve as a faithful homage to America’s first silver dollar, originally struck in 1794. Designed by Mint Chief Engraver Robert Scot and produced under the leadership of Mint Director David Rittenhouse, the 1794 dollar symbolizes the birth of a new economic era.

Fewer than 150 examples of the original 1794 silver dollar survive today, making it one of the most coveted pieces in the numismatic world. Stack’s Bowers Galleries has played a key role in handling and auctioning these historic coins, including the record-breaking sale of the first 1794 dollar struck, which realized over $10 million.

Highlights of the 2024 Flowing Hair Gold Coins

The upcoming auction will feature the first 230 coins from this commemorative series, each bearing a “230” privy mark to signify their historical importance. These coins, struck at the West Point Mint in 1 ounce of .9999 fine gold, reflect a meticulous redesign of the original Flowing Hair motifs, skillfully re-sculpted by the United States Mint’s medallic artists.

Exclusive Features

Each coin is graded by Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), ensuring their authenticity and quality.

A Certificate of Authenticity hand-signed by United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson accompanies every coin.

The first coin in the series will be sold with the canceled obverse and reverse dies used in its creation. These dies, presented in a custom-built box alongside the coin, add unparalleled collectability.

No Buyer’s Premium and Tax-Free Appeal

In an unprecedented move, Stack’s Bowers Galleries will waive the Buyer’s Premium on these gold coins, meaning winning bidders will pay only the hammer price (excluding shipping). Additionally, thanks to the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution, these sales will be exempt from state sales tax, encouraging robust bidding from collectors.

A Partnership Marked by Historic Auctions

This event marks only the third instance in which the United States Mint has partnered with a private auction house for a specialized offering. Previous collaborations include:

The July 2002 auction of the 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, which fetched a then-record price of over $7.5 million.

The September 2022 sale of the 35th Anniversary American Eagle at Dusk and Dawn coins, which realized over $4.6 million.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to continue this legacy, bringing expertise and passion to the auction of the 2024 Flowing Hair High Relief Gold coins.

An Opportunity for Collectors

For collectors and enthusiasts, this auction is more than just an opportunity to acquire a rare coin; it’s a chance to own a piece of history. To learn more or register for bidding, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-566-2580 or visit their website.

Prepare to celebrate numismatic history this December and honor the legacy of the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar through this exceptional offering.

