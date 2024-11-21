Rare 17th-Century Silver Coin Sets New Auction Record at $2.52 Million

A 17th-century American silver coin, minted during the colonial era, has made history by selling for a staggering $2.52 million. The auction, held by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, highlighted the exceptional rarity and historical significance of this coin, minted in Boston in 1652—more than a century before the founding of the United States.

The Coin’s Historic Journey

The coin in question, a threepence, was struck shortly after the establishment of the first mint in the British colony of Massachusetts. Despite its small size, similar to that of a nickel, and a modest silver value of $1.03 at current market rates, its connection to early American history has elevated it to an extraordinary status.

Discovered in 2016 in an old cabinet in Amsterdam, the coin lay unnoticed for centuries. It was accompanied by a note dated 1798, which read: “Silver token unknown/ From Quincy Family/B. Ma. Dec, 1798.” Initial uncertainty about its significance gave way to a revelation after extensive research and grading by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

A Rare Colonial Artifact

Minted during the early colonial period, these coins are distinguishable by their simple design. One side bears the “NE” stamp for New England, while the other side displays its denomination in Roman numerals. Experts believe this minimalist style was only used for a few months in 1652, making the coin exceptionally rare.

The Boston Mint’s production of these coins was a bold move, defying British authority. According to the Massachusetts Historical Society, this act represented New England’s budding identity and its determination to govern its own economic affairs.

A Collector’s Treasure

This threepence is one of only three known examples of its kind. One resides in the Massachusetts Historical Society’s collection, while another was stolen from Yale College before the 1960s and remains missing. This particular specimen is the only one available for private ownership, driving intense interest among collectors.

The coin’s rarity and backstory sparked a heated 12-minute bidding war, culminating in a final sale price more than three times its presale estimate. Auctioneer Ben Orooji described the event as “an exhilarating ride and a career highlight.”

A Tradition of Record-Breaking Coins

Historic American coins have long been prized in the auction world. In 2013, a 1794 silver dollar, believed to be among the first struck by the United States Mint, sold for $10 million. Similarly, in 2021, a rare 1933 “Double Eagle” gold coin set a record by fetching $18.9 million.

These examples underscore the enduring allure of early American coins, not just for their intrinsic value but for the rich history they represent.

A Testament to Early American Innovation

The 1652 threepence coin stands as a remarkable symbol of New England’s early efforts to assert independence and economic self-reliance. Its journey from a forgotten cabinet in Amsterdam to the auction room demonstrates how historical artifacts can continue to captivate and inspire collectors and historians alike.

With its sale, this small yet significant piece of history has firmly established its place among the most treasured artifacts of America’s colonial past.

