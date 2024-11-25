Special Coins with Rare Features Worth a Fortune – Could One Be in Your Pocket?

Rare coins are making waves in the collector’s world, and social media platforms like TikTok are helping enthusiasts uncover hidden treasures in their loose change. From pennies to £2 coins, some of these pieces could be worth a significant sum. Here’s a deep dive into the coins everyone’s talking about and how you can start your treasure hunt.

Why Rare Coins Are So Coveted?

Rare coins hold historical and monetary value, often becoming prized possessions for collectors. Their worth is determined by factors such as mintage, design, errors, and demand. While some coins are rare due to limited production, others gain value because of unique flaws or significant historical connections.

The Coins Taking Social Media by Storm

TikTok user @CoinCollectingWizard, with over 211,000 followers, recently shed light on some of the most sought-after coins you might stumble upon. His viral videos have brought attention to several gems hiding in plain sight.

1. A for Angel of the North 10p (2018 and 2019)

The 10p coin featuring the letter “A” for Angel of the North is considered the rarest in its series. Released in 2018 and 2019 as part of the Great British Coin Hunt, this design celebrates an iconic UK landmark. Due to its low mintage, it’s highly sought after by collectors and can fetch a decent price.

2. Shakespeare £2 Coin (2016)

The Shakespeare Tragedies £2 coin, released in 2016, contains an edge inscription error that makes it particularly valuable. The coin’s edge should read “What a piece of work is a man”, but some mistakenly bear the inscription “For King and country”—a phrase meant for another £2 coin commemorating World War I. These coins often sell for £30 or more.

3. Kew Gardens 50p (2009)

Perhaps the most iconic of all, the Kew Gardens 50p is a collector’s dream. With only 210,000 coins entering circulation, it is one of the rarest 50p coins. Depending on its condition, it can sell for as much as £150, making it a valuable find.

4. Commonwealth Games £2 Coin (2002)

The £2 coins commemorating the 2002 Commonwealth Games are another treasure trove. Each design represents one of the four UK nations—England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Among these, the Northern Ireland version is the rarest, with a market value of around £35.

How to Find Rare Coins?

You don’t need to be an expert to start collecting rare coins. These simple tips can help you increase your chances of finding something valuable:

1. Search in Unusual Places

Old attics, backyards, creeks, fountains, and even the walls of old houses can hide forgotten coins with historical significance.

2. Use a Metal Detector

Metal detectors are a fun and effective tool for uncovering coins in parks, beaches, and other large open spaces.

3. Check with Banks

Banks often hold coins from various eras. Exchange paper money for coin rolls and inspect each piece carefully—you might just hit the jackpot.

4. Ask Friends and Family

Friends and relatives may have old coins they’re willing to part with. Checking their collections could lead to exciting discoveries.

5. Use Change Machines

Keep an eye on coins from vending machines or self-checkout kiosks. These machines often dispense older coins that have been out of circulation for years.

6. Attend Coin Auctions

Coin auctions are excellent for both buying and selling rare coins. They also offer insight into what collectors value and how much certain pieces are worth.

Final Thoughts

Rare coins can turn ordinary pocket change into a thrilling adventure. Whether it’s the rare Angel of the North 10p, the Kew Gardens 50p, or an error-ridden £2 coin, these treasures are worth keeping an eye out for. Start checking your change today—you never know what valuable piece of history you might uncover!

Reference article