SNAP Update: What Changes to Food Stamps Can You Expect in 2025?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is a crucial resource for millions of American families. With the rising cost of living and inflation continuing to impact daily expenses, understanding changes to SNAP benefits and requirements is vital. While no new major changes will occur in January 2025, several key adjustments that took place recently will remain in effect throughout the year. Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates and what they mean for you.

1. 2025 COLA Increase for SNAP Benefits

Each year, Social Security recipients benefit from a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to help offset inflation. However, for SNAP recipients, the COLA increase took effect earlier. Beginning October 1, 2024, SNAP beneficiaries saw their benefits adjusted for inflation. This COLA boost will continue through September 30, 2025, helping individuals and families stretch their food assistance a little further.

While the COLA increase for SNAP is smaller compared to other government benefits, it still provides some relief. The amounts depend on the household size and location, with slight variations in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Maximum SNAP Benefit Amounts for 2025 (48 Contiguous States and D.C.):

1 person: $292

2 people: $536

3 people: $768

4 people: $975

5 people: $1,158

6 people: $1,390

7 people: $1,536

8 people: $1,756

Each additional person: $220

In Hawaii, recipients experienced a reduction in their benefits post-COLA adjustment, which differs from the increase in other areas.

2. Work Requirements and Time Limits for ABAWDs

A significant update to SNAP in recent years has been the tightening of work requirements, particularly for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD). Previously, the work requirement applied to individuals aged 18 to 52. Starting in 2024, the rule now extends to individuals aged 18 to 54, meaning more people must meet specific criteria to remain eligible for benefits.

Under the ABAWD rule, adults without dependents must work at least 80 hours per month in order to maintain their SNAP benefits for more than three months in a three-year period. If an ABAWD fails to meet this work requirement, they may face a loss of benefits unless they qualify for an exemption.

3. New Net Monthly Income Eligibility Standards

Along with the changes to work requirements, the USDA has updated the net monthly income eligibility standards for SNAP. These new thresholds, which took effect in October 2024, will remain in place through September 2025.

For example, a family of four in the 48 contiguous states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and D.C. now has a net monthly income limit of $2,600. The eligibility limits are slightly higher in Alaska ($3,250) and Hawaii ($2,990). This is an increase from the previous income limits of $2,500 for the mainland U.S., $3,125 for Alaska, and $2,875 for Hawaii. These updates reflect the need to accommodate growing living costs in different regions.

4. What’s Next for SNAP Recipients in 2025?

While there will not be any new significant changes to SNAP in January 2025, the adjustments already in place will continue throughout the year. This includes the COLA increase, work requirements for ABAWDs, and the updated income eligibility standards. For families relying on SNAP to make ends meet, these changes can impact both the amount of assistance received and the work requirements they must fulfill to remain eligible.

It’s crucial for SNAP recipients to stay informed about these ongoing changes, as they will directly affect food security in 2025. Monitoring updates from the USDA and local state agencies will help ensure that you are receiving the correct benefits and are in compliance with any work requirements.

Reference Article