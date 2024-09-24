Keep an eye on your bank account – If you were born in this year, your last Social Security payment for September will be deposited this week

As the month of September comes to a close, millions of Social Security beneficiaries in the United States are awaiting their final payment of the month. The Social Security Administration (SSA) delivers payments in rounds, ensuring that retired workers, survivors, and disabled individuals receive their monthly benefits promptly. If you were born between the 21st and 31st of any month and are a beneficiary of the Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (RSDI) program, you can expect your payment this week.

This article will walk you through the schedule, eligibility criteria, and the upcoming changes in Social Security payments, including potential Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA).

Understanding the Social Security Payment Schedule: Beneficiaries who claimed their first Social Security payment after 1997 will get a new check.

The SSA handles more than 70 million monthly payments to different beneficiary groups. To streamline this process, the SSA follows a carefully designed schedule that determines when payments are distributed each month. Those born between the 21st and 31st of any month and Beneficiaries who claimed their first Social Security payment after 1997 will get a new check, the September payment will be credited to bank accounts on Wednesday, September 25. This allows beneficiaries to know exactly when to expect their payment, based on their birth date and the year they first started claiming benefits.

The SSA has broken down payment dates into the following structure:

Born between the 1st and 10th: Payment arrives on the second Wednesday of each month.

Payment arrives on the second Wednesday of each month. Born between the 11th and 20th: Payment is delivered on the third Wednesday of each month.

Payment is delivered on the third Wednesday of each month. Born between the 21st and 31st: Payment is scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of each month.

It’s essential to remember that, in addition to these benefits, the Social Security Administration offers monthly payments through the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.

This support is available for low-income seniors, disabled individuals, and children facing financial hardships, with payments distributed on the first day of each month. Furthermore, some beneficiaries may also qualify for both Social Security and SSI benefits.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Program: Additional Support

Besides standard Social Security benefits, the SSA also provides monthly payments through the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. This program supports low-income seniors, disabled individuals, and children facing financial difficulties. Unlike the regular Social Security payment schedule, SSI benefits are distributed on the first day of every month.

In some cases, recipients may qualify for both retirement and SSI benefits, allowing them to receive additional financial support. It is crucial for beneficiaries to stay informed about their eligibility to maximize their monthly benefits.

How much money will beneficiaries receive in the next Social Security payment?

The amount beneficiaries receive varies based on several factors, including their full retirement age (FRA), work history, and the Social Security taxes they paid during their careers. Below is a breakdown of potential payment amounts for different groups of recipients:

Retired Workers: On average: $1,900 per month. If claiming benefits at age 70 with maximum taxable income: Up to $4,873 per month.

Disabled Workers: Average monthly payment: $1,537. Maximum payment for those with the highest taxable income: $3,822.

Blind Beneficiaries: Monthly benefits can reach up to $2,590.



The amount a beneficiary receives depends heavily on their individual earnings record and the age at which they claim benefits.

Retirement benefits Social Security payment 2.5% COLA increase Extra income On average $1,900 $1,948 $48 Age 62 $2,710 $2,778 $68 Age 67 $3,822 $3,918 $96 Age 70 $4,873 $4,995 $122

Disability benefits Social Security payment 2.5% COLA increase Extra income On average $1,537 $1,575 $38 Blind recipients $2,590 $2,655 $65 Maximum payment $3,822 $3,918 $96

SSI benefits Social Security payment 2.5% COLA increase Extra income On average $698 $715 $17 Individuals $943 $967 $24 Couples $1,415 $1,450 $35 Essential person $472 $484 $12

Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA): What to Expect

One critical factor affecting Social Security payments is the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). This adjustment ensures that benefits keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of living. In 2024, the current COLA is set at 3.2%, which has provided a modest boost to Social Security payments.

However, the outlook for 2025 suggests that the COLA increase may be smaller, with predictions estimating a 2.5% adjustment. If this is confirmed, beneficiaries can expect the following changes to their payments next year:

Retirement Benefits: Age 62: Monthly payment of $2,778 (up from $2,710). Age 67: Monthly payment of $3,918 (up from $3,822). Age 70: Monthly payment of $4,995 (up from $4,873).

Disability Benefits: Average payment: $1,575 (up from $1,537). Maximum payment: $3,918 (up from $3,822).

Blind Recipients: Payment will increase to $2,655 (up from $2,590).

SSI Benefits: Individuals: $967 (up from $943). Couples: $1,450 (up from $1,415).



Even with a lower COLA than in previous years, this adjustment will still provide an increase in monthly income, helping beneficiaries better manage their expenses.

Read More: Bad News for US Retirees: FED Warns About Declining Social Security Payments in 2026

Final Thoughts: Staying Informed for Financial Security

With Social Security payments being a crucial source of income for many retirees, disabled individuals, and survivors, it is essential to stay up-to-date on changes in payment schedules and benefit amounts. Watching for the final September payment is important for those born in the latter half of the month, and staying informed about COLA adjustments can help beneficiaries plan their finances effectively.

As the new year approaches, make sure to review your eligibility and understand any changes that could affect your Social Security payments, ensuring you receive the full benefits you’re entitled to.

Reference Article