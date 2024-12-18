Top Most 6+ Rarest Silver Eagle Coins Ever Minted That Could Be Worth Millions

The American Silver Eagle, first released on November 24, 1986, is a bullion coin made of one troy ounce of 99.9% pure silver with a nominal face value of one dollar. Its obverse showcases Adolph A. Weinman’s iconic Walking Liberty design, while the reverse, originally crafted by John Mercanti, was redesigned in 2021 by Emily Damstra. Beyond bullion, the U.S. Mint also produces proof and uncirculated versions for collectors. The coin has been minted in San Francisco, Philadelphia, and West Point Mints. Below, we explore eight of the rarest Silver Eagle coins ever issued, many commemorating special events.

2006-P Reverse Proof Silver Eagle

Mintage: 248,875

Mint: Philadelphia

Highest Auction Price: $3,025

Released as part of a three-coin set marking the 20th anniversary of the Silver Eagle program, the 2006-P Reverse Proof featured a frosty field and mirror-like luster. This set also included a burnished Silver Eagle from the West Point Mint, the first uncirculated Silver Eagle to bear a “W” mintmark, and a regular proof coin. Priced at $100, it sold out rapidly after its August 30, 2006, release. By mid-September, prices doubled in the secondary market. A specimen fetched $3,025 at a 2012 auction.

2019-W Enhanced Reverse Proof Silver Eagle

Mintage: 110,000

Mint: West Point

Highest Auction Price: $910

The 2019-W Enhanced Reverse Proof was part of the Pride of Two Nations set, a collaboration between the U.S. Mint and the Royal Canadian Mint. This set included a specially designed Canadian Silver Maple Leaf coin and the American Silver Eagle, featuring a reverse cameo proof finish. With 110,000 sets minted—100,000 sold in the U.S. and 10,000 in Canada—it became a sought-after collectible.

2011-S and 2011-P Reverse Proof Silver Eagles

Mintage: 99,882 each

Mint: San Francisco (S) and Philadelphia (P)

Highest Auction Prices: $1,541 (S) and $1,495 (P)

These coins were part of the American Eagle 25th Anniversary Silver Coin Set, which included five coins: uncirculated and proof coins from West Point, a bullion coin, and the two reverse proofs. Limited to 99,882 pieces each, these coins were presented in an elegant lacquered display case.

2020-W V75 Proof Silver Eagle

Mintage: 75,000

Mint: West Point

Highest Auction Price: $780

This coin, released on November 5, 2020, commemorates the 75th anniversary of World War II’s end. It was the first Silver Eagle to feature a privy mark, with “V75” engraved on its obverse. Limited to 75,000 pieces, it remains a highly prized collector’s item.

2008-W Silver Eagle with Reverse of 2007

Mintage: 45,000

Mint: West Point

Highest Auction Price: $1,700

The only known error coin in the Silver Eagle series, this coin resulted from a mix-up during the transition to a new reverse design in 2008. Approximately 45,000 coins were struck with the previous year’s reverse die, making this error highly collectible.

1995 10th Anniversary Eagle Set

Mintage: 30,125

Mint: West Point

Highest Auction Price: $16,450

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Silver Eagle program, this five-coin set featured four proof gold coins and one proof Silver Eagle. The Silver Eagle, struck at the West Point Mint, was the first to bear a “W” mintmark. Its low mintage of 30,125 makes it one of the most sought-after issues in the series.

2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof Silver Eagle

Mintage: 29,910

Mint: San Francisco

Highest Auction Price: $5,760

The rarest Silver Eagle ever issued, the 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof was released on November 14, 2019. With only 29,910 coins minted, they sold out in just 20 minutes. The secondary market prices surged immediately, leaving many collectors frustrated by the U.S. Mint’s distribution process.

These rare Silver Eagle coins reflect not only their limited production but also their unique stories and historical significance, making them treasured gems for numismatists.

