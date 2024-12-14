Rare Five Coins From The 1940s With High Price

Have you ever rummaged through an old coin jar or inherited a collection from a relative? If you find coins from the 1940s, you might be sitting on a treasure trove. While not every coin from that era is highly valuable, some have become sought-after collectibles worth thousands of dollars. These coins’ rarity, unique designs, and metal compositions make them highly desirable among collectors. Here are five 1940s coins that could transform your loose change into a small fortune.

The 1940s Lincoln Wheat Penny

Overview: The Lincoln Wheat Penny, introduced in 1909 to commemorate the centennial of Abraham Lincoln’s birth, is an iconic piece of American currency. These pennies earned their nickname from the wheat ears design on the reverse side, which was eventually replaced by the Lincoln Memorial in later years.

Composition: In the 1940s, these pennies were primarily composed of 95% copper and 5% tin and zinc. This composition shifted during World War II when copper was reserved for wartime needs, leading to the creation of the famous 1943 steel pennies.

Value: Lincoln Wheat Pennies from the 1940s are usually found in red, brown, or mixed tones, with the redder variants often fetching higher prices. The most valuable among them is the 1943 Bronze Wheat Penny. Graded MS-62 by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), one such coin sold for an astounding $435,000 at auction.

The 1940-D Jefferson Nickel

Overview: The Jefferson Nickel series, first minted in 1938, features a side profile of Thomas Jefferson on the obverse and his Monticello estate on the reverse. The 1940-D version, produced in Denver, stands out as a valuable find for collectors.

Composition: Weighing 5 grams, this coin is made of 75% copper and 25% nickel. While it’s not as rare as some other coins from the 1940s, its value is determined by its condition and minting quality.

Value: A 1940-D Jefferson Nickel graded MS-68 Full Steps (FS) sold for $21,737.50 at auction. Coins in slightly lower grades, such as MS-67+, are valued at approximately $1,150, making them a worthwhile discovery for numismatists.

The 1940 Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Overview: Designed by Adolph A. Weinman, the Walking Liberty Half Dollar is considered one of the most beautiful American coins ever produced. Its design features Lady Liberty striding toward the sunrise on the obverse and a majestic bald eagle on the reverse.

Composition: These coins consist of 90% silver and 10% copper, giving them intrinsic value even as bullion. The 1940 version is particularly rare and highly sought after by collectors.

Value: With just over 9 million coins minted in 1940, high-grade specimens are exceedingly rare. An MS-68 graded coin has an estimated value of $45,000, while another sold at auction for $29,375.

The 1940 Mercury Dime

Overview: Another masterpiece by Adolph A. Weinman, the Mercury Dime was minted from 1916 to 1945. Its obverse features Lady Liberty donning a winged cap, symbolizing freedom of thought, often mistaken for the Roman god Mercury. The reverse displays a fasces and an olive branch, signifying strength and peace.

Composition: These dimes are 90% silver and 10% copper, making them valuable even as precious metal assets. In 1940 alone, approximately 65.35 million Mercury Dimes were minted.

Value: While many of these coins remain in circulation, high-quality specimens are rare. A 1940 Mercury Dime graded MS-68+ Full Bands (FB) fetched $35,250 at auction, with others valued at around $15,500 in similar grades.

The 1940-D Washington Quarter

Overview: Designed by John Flanagan, the Washington Quarter series began in 1932. The obverse features a side profile of George Washington, while the reverse depicts a perched bald eagle. The 1940-D version, minted in Denver, is a standout in this series.

Composition: These quarters are composed of 90% silver and 10% copper, weighing 6.30 grams. With a relatively low mintage of fewer than 3 million coins, the 1940-D has become a rare find.

Value: In top condition, such as MS-68, this coin has sold for $4,060 at auction. Coins graded MS-67 or above typically fetch around $3,000, depending on market demand.

Conclusion: Check Your Change!

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a curious beginner, coins from the 1940s offer a glimpse into history and the potential for financial gain. From the iconic Lincoln Wheat Penny to the elegant Walking Liberty Half Dollar, these coins hold significant value due to their rarity, design, and composition. Next time you come across a box of old coins, take a closer look—you might just discover a hidden gem.

Also Read:

Reference article

THIS IS ONLY A BLOG POST FOR INFORMATION – WE DO NOT BUY, SELL, OR APPRAISE THESE ITEMS