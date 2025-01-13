NY State Police arrest 32-year-old Ryan Seeger of Wellsville, exposed as a child predator by 814PredHunters

Andrew Harris, a skilled blogger and outstanding copywriter, brings attention to a photo provided by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department.

In November, we shared a story about a man who was caught attempting to exploit children in the village of Wellsville. A group called 814PredHunters employed a decoy to expose the man, confronting him when he believed he was meeting potential victims. This commendable effort in the fight against child abuse has successfully brought another dangerous predator to justice.

“We are a non-profit organization committed to raising awareness about online child predators within the community.”

You can watch the full video from 814PredHunters here. Please note that the content may be disturbing or intended for adult audiences.

Ryan Seeger was arrested by the NYS Police on charges of Felony Attempt to Disseminate Indecent Material to a Minor and Misdemeanor Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child under 17.

In this image, we witness the confrontation between the activist and Seeger in a parking lot in Willing, NY. During this encounter, Seeger confesses to having sent numerous images and videos to someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. The organization 814PredHunters, which had diligently saved all the messages, pictures, and videos, provided a description of the incident.

Ryan Seeger, a 32-year-old individual from Wellsville NY, engaged in conversation with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old. However, unbeknownst to him, he was actually conversing with one of our decoys, and not a real child. The nature of his comments during this interaction was truly repugnant.

Allegany County Undersheriff Walter Mackney has confirmed that NYS Police arrested Seeger and provided details about the charges.

When an individual attempts to commit a crime but fails to do so, it is classified as an “attempt to commit a crime.” Whether it is considered a misdemeanor or a felony, this charge is typically one level lower than the original offense. For example, a B felony would be downgraded to a C felony, a C felony to a D felony, and so on.

Mackney also confirmed that Seeger has been arraigned and subsequently released with a future court date.

According to Allegany County District Attorney Ian Jones, Seeger should anticipate a vigorous prosecution and there is a possibility of additional charges being filed. Jones expressed his frustration with the NYS Bail Reform laws, which required the county to release a known criminal predator.

“It is quite unfortunate that this offense does not qualify for bail, resulting in the release of the accused after being arraigned. It is truly frustrating to witness such a potential threat to public safety being set free. However, it is worth noting that the authorities have obtained the necessary search warrants to examine the suspect’s phone and home. As a result, it is highly likely that additional charges will be filed in relation to this incident.”

Seeger had a prior record of engaging in unlawful activities. Back in 2009, he faced charges for grave robbery in Potter County, Pennsylvania. As reported by the Potter County Leader Enterprise, Seeger turned against his accomplice and testified in court after breaking into the Kibbe family mausoleum and looting five caskets.

During the 2010 trial, Seeger admitted to using a screwdriver to gain entry to the family mausoleum. Shockingly, the duo not only stole valuables from the caskets but also desecrated the bodies of the Kibbe family.

Reference Article