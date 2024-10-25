New Coin Collectors: Discover the Beauty and Value of U.S. Mint’s Bird-Themed Quarters for Nature Lovers

For anyone new to coin collecting, the array of choices can feel overwhelming. If you’re an enthusiast of birdwatching, or “birding,” a bird-themed coin collection may be a perfect starting point—especially if you’re looking for affordable, accessible options.

Why 2018 Was Special: The Year of the Bird in U.S. Coins

The year 2018 marked the “Year of the Bird,” a celebration of avian species and bird conservation. The U.S. Mint joined in by producing coins within the America the Beautiful Quarters Program that highlighted unique bird species. This series, a fantastic option for beginner coin collectors, brings together both artistry and a tribute to American wildlife.

Beautiful Bird Designs on U.S. Quarters: America the Beautiful Quarters Program

Coin collectors have cherished the America the Beautiful Quarters Program since it launched in 2010. Spanning several years, this program has featured a variety of national parks, wildlife refuges, and historical sites across the U.S., with detailed designs often including prominent flora and fauna. Between 2010 and 2017, seven coins depicted birds, showcasing them as symbolic features of these scenic landscapes.

In 2018, three coins in the series displayed bird species prominently, making them notable pieces for anyone interested in bird-themed collections.

Three Stunning Coins for Birding Enthusiasts

For those interested in adding avian-themed coins to their collection, these three coins from 2018 stand out:

Black-Crowned Night Heron (Block Island National Wildlife Refuge)

The Black-Crowned Night Heron is depicted on the coin for Rhode Island’s Block Island National Wildlife Refuge. This heron, known for its distinct plumage, is illustrated against a backdrop of the rugged refuge, celebrating the natural habitat that supports this species.

Snowy Egret (Cumberland Island National Seashore)

On the Georgia quarter, you’ll find the elegant Snowy Egret, a symbol of coastal beauty. Cumberland Island, a preserved coastal region, offers a sanctuary for these graceful birds, and the coin artfully captures the egret’s iconic white feathers and striking yellow feet.

Common Loon (Voyageurs National Park)

Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park quarter showcases the Common Loon, a beloved bird known for its haunting calls and sleek profile. The coin beautifully illustrates this bird in its watery habitat, reflecting the pristine wilderness of the northern U.S.

Finding Bird-Themed Coins for Your Collection

If you’re interested in collecting these coins, your options are wide open. Some enthusiasts find them in everyday transactions. While it may take time, checking your change at the grocery store or after a meal out can be rewarding—you never know when one of these gems might pop up. If this approach isn’t practical or you prefer a more direct route, consider shopping on resale sites like eBay or Amazon. Many sellers offer individual coins or sets, often in excellent condition, with prices sometimes starting as low as $7.99.

Enjoying an Accessible and Engaging Hobby

Starting a bird-themed coin collection is a rewarding way to appreciate both natural beauty and historical art. Whether you’re a beginner in coin collecting or a seasoned numismatist, the 2018 bird-themed quarters offer an affordable and meaningful collection.

